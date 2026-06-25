https://sputnikglobe.com/20260625/trump-dodges-responsibility-for-minab-school-massacre-1124355540.html
Trump Dodges Responsibility for Minab School Massacre
Trump Dodges Responsibility for Minab School Massacre
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump again refused to acknowledge US responsibility for the deadly strike on the Shajarah Tayyebeh Girls’ Primary School in Iran’s Minab, claiming he had “seen nothing” proving it was a US missile.
2026-06-25T04:50+0000
2026-06-25T04:50+0000
2026-06-25T04:50+0000
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“It’s horrible what happened, but there were missiles flying all over the place,” Trump said, adding: “Somebody said it was our missile. Well, maybe it wasn’t our missile.”The remarks came after Trump had previously suggested Iran may have hit its own school, despite Iranian officials saying the attack was carried out during US-Israeli strikes on February 28.At least 171 schoolgirls were killed in the attack, according to Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.The IRGC earlier said the strike on the school was launched from the US’ Al Dhafra base in the UAE.Trump’s latest comments appear to shift blame again — this time hiding behind “missiles flying all over the place” after one of the deadliest attacks on children during the US-Israeli aggression against Iran.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260302/trumps-gift-to-iran-iranian-media-shows-165-graves-for-minab-school-bombing-victims-1123741355.html
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donald trump, us, iran, israel, islamic revolutionary guard corps (irgc), war crimes, war criminals, civilian casualties, tragedy, strikes, war, us-iran relations, iran-israel row
donald trump, us, iran, israel, islamic revolutionary guard corps (irgc), war crimes, war criminals, civilian casualties, tragedy, strikes, war, us-iran relations, iran-israel row
Trump Dodges Responsibility for Minab School Massacre
US President Donald Trump again refused to acknowledge US responsibility for the deadly strike on the Shajarah Tayyebeh Girls’ Primary School in Iran’s Minab, claiming he had “seen nothing” proving it was a US missile.
“It’s horrible what happened, but there were missiles flying all over the place,” Trump said, adding: “Somebody said it was our missile. Well, maybe it wasn’t our missile.”
The remarks came after Trump had previously suggested Iran may have hit its own school, despite Iranian officials saying the attack was carried out during US-Israeli strikes on February 28.
At least 171 schoolgirls were killed in the attack, according to Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.
The IRGC earlier said the strike on the school was launched from the US’ Al Dhafra base in the UAE.
Trump’s latest comments appear to shift blame again — this time hiding behind “missiles flying all over the place” after one of the deadliest attacks on children during the US-Israeli aggression against Iran.