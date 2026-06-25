International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 22.03.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
The Israeli and US military launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran on February 28, 2026, over its alleged development of a nuclear program. Iran consistently stated that the program was peaceful in nature. In retaliation to US-Israeli attacks, Iran launched operation True Promise 4.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260625/trump-dodges-responsibility-for-minab-school-massacre-1124355540.html
Trump Dodges Responsibility for Minab School Massacre
Trump Dodges Responsibility for Minab School Massacre
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump again refused to acknowledge US responsibility for the deadly strike on the Shajarah Tayyebeh Girls’ Primary School in Iran’s Minab, claiming he had “seen nothing” proving it was a US missile.
2026-06-25T04:50+0000
2026-06-25T04:50+0000
us-israel war on iran
donald trump
us
iran
israel
islamic revolutionary guard corps (irgc)
war crimes
war criminals
civilian casualties
tragedy
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/02/15/1123668283_0:127:3189:1921_1920x0_80_0_0_6a23256b593d3c0b781df3df30cc845f.jpg
“It’s horrible what happened, but there were missiles flying all over the place,” Trump said, adding: “Somebody said it was our missile. Well, maybe it wasn’t our missile.”The remarks came after Trump had previously suggested Iran may have hit its own school, despite Iranian officials saying the attack was carried out during US-Israeli strikes on February 28.At least 171 schoolgirls were killed in the attack, according to Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.The IRGC earlier said the strike on the school was launched from the US’ Al Dhafra base in the UAE.Trump’s latest comments appear to shift blame again — this time hiding behind “missiles flying all over the place” after one of the deadliest attacks on children during the US-Israeli aggression against Iran.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260302/trumps-gift-to-iran-iranian-media-shows-165-graves-for-minab-school-bombing-victims-1123741355.html
iran
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/02/15/1123668283_230:0:2961:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5ae0f154957a25c66a476bfb6fbcbb12.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
donald trump, us, iran, israel, islamic revolutionary guard corps (irgc), war crimes, war criminals, civilian casualties, tragedy, strikes, war, us-iran relations, iran-israel row
donald trump, us, iran, israel, islamic revolutionary guard corps (irgc), war crimes, war criminals, civilian casualties, tragedy, strikes, war, us-iran relations, iran-israel row

Trump Dodges Responsibility for Minab School Massacre

04:50 GMT 25.06.2026
© AP Photo / Evan VucciPresident Donald Trump speaks during a press briefing at the White House
President Donald Trump speaks during a press briefing at the White House - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.06.2026
© AP Photo / Evan Vucci
Subscribe
US President Donald Trump again refused to acknowledge US responsibility for the deadly strike on the Shajarah Tayyebeh Girls’ Primary School in Iran’s Minab, claiming he had “seen nothing” proving it was a US missile.
“It’s horrible what happened, but there were missiles flying all over the place,” Trump said, adding: “Somebody said it was our missile. Well, maybe it wasn’t our missile.”
The remarks came after Trump had previously suggested Iran may have hit its own school, despite Iranian officials saying the attack was carried out during US-Israeli strikes on February 28.

At least 171 schoolgirls were killed in the attack, according to Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

The IRGC earlier said the strike on the school was launched from the US’ Al Dhafra base in the UAE.

Trump’s latest comments appear to shift blame again — this time hiding behind “missiles flying all over the place” after one of the deadliest attacks on children during the US-Israeli aggression against Iran.
Trump's gift to the people of Iran: Iranian media share an aerial photo of 165 graves for girls killed in the Minab school attack - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.03.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
'Trump’s Gift to Iran': Iranian Media Shows 165 Graves for Minab School Bombing Victims
2 March, 17:44 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала