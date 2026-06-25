https://sputnikglobe.com/20260625/ukraine-loses-up-to-495-soldiers-to-russias-vostok-battlegroup-in-past-day-1124357796.html
Ukraine Loses Up to 495 Soldiers to Russia's Vostok Battlegroup in Past Day
Ukraine Loses Up to 495 Soldiers to Russia's Vostok Battlegroup in Past Day
Sputnik International
Ukraine lost up to 495 soldiers in combat against Russia's Vostok battlegroup over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
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"The losses of the Ukrainian armed forces amounted to up to 495 military personnel, an armored combat vehicle, nine vehicles, a Grad multiple rocket launcher combat vehicle and an artillery unit," the ministry said. This is in addition to over 290 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Sever battlegroup, over 320 by the Tsentr battlegroup, over 220 by the Zapad battlegroup, over 210 by the Yug battlegroup, and up to 50 by the Dnepr battlegroup, the ministry said. The Russian air defense forces took down 17 guided aerial bombs, two HIMARS rockets and a total of 762 UAVs of the armed forces of Ukraine, the ministry added.
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Ukraine Loses Up to 495 Soldiers to Russia's Vostok Battlegroup in Past Day
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine lost up to 495 soldiers in combat against Russia's Vostok battlegroup over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
"The losses of the Ukrainian armed forces amounted to up to 495 military personnel, an armored combat vehicle, nine vehicles, a Grad multiple rocket launcher combat vehicle and an artillery unit," the ministry said.
This is in addition to over 290 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Sever battlegroup, over 320 by the Tsentr battlegroup, over 220 by the Zapad battlegroup, over 210 by the Yug battlegroup, and up to 50 by the Dnepr battlegroup, the ministry said.
The Russian air defense forces took down 17 guided aerial bombs, two HIMARS rockets and a total of 762 UAVs of the armed forces of Ukraine, the ministry added.