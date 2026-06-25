https://sputnikglobe.com/20260625/us-intends-to-build-constructive-dialogue-seek-new-agreements-with-iran---rubio-1124356798.html

US Intends to Build Constructive Dialogue, Seek New Agreements With Iran - Rubio

US Intends to Build Constructive Dialogue, Seek New Agreements With Iran - Rubio

Sputnik International

The United States intends to build a constructive dialogue and seek new agreements with Iran, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Thursday.

2026-06-25T08:19+0000

2026-06-25T08:19+0000

2026-06-25T08:19+0000

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"The United States, with the help of some gathered around this table here today, are going to pursue the opportunity to enter into constructive dialogue and hopefully agreements with Iran," Rubio said at a meeting with the Gulf Cooperation Council. The US wants a deal with Iran, but not at any price, the official said, adding that it must be real and verifiable.

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