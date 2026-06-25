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US Intends to Build Constructive Dialogue, Seek New Agreements With Iran - Rubio
US Intends to Build Constructive Dialogue, Seek New Agreements With Iran - Rubio
Sputnik International
The United States intends to build a constructive dialogue and seek new agreements with Iran, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Thursday.
2026-06-25T08:19+0000
2026-06-25T08:19+0000
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"The United States, with the help of some gathered around this table here today, are going to pursue the opportunity to enter into constructive dialogue and hopefully agreements with Iran," Rubio said at a meeting with the Gulf Cooperation Council. The US wants a deal with Iran, but not at any price, the official said, adding that it must be real and verifiable.
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US Intends to Build Constructive Dialogue, Seek New Agreements With Iran - Rubio

08:19 GMT 25.06.2026
© AP Photo / Manish SwarupUnited States Secretary of State Marco Rubio speaks during a joint press conference with India's Minister of External Affairs S. Jaishankar following their talks in New Delhi, India, Sunday, May 24, 2026
United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio speaks during a joint press conference with India's Minister of External Affairs S. Jaishankar following their talks in New Delhi, India, Sunday, May 24, 2026 - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.06.2026
© AP Photo / Manish Swarup
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United States intends to build a constructive dialogue and seek new agreements with Iran, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Thursday.
"The United States, with the help of some gathered around this table here today, are going to pursue the opportunity to enter into constructive dialogue and hopefully agreements with Iran," Rubio said at a meeting with the Gulf Cooperation Council.
The US wants a deal with Iran, but not at any price, the official said, adding that it must be real and verifiable.
"The message that I come with is that we want to ensure that in any decisions that are made throughout this negotiating process, the interest of our partners and our allies in the region are always taken into account. That there is no part of this deal that's undertaken that in any way undermines the security, the stability, or the prosperity of any of our partners in the Gulf region," Rubio added.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi administers the oath to members of the 117th Congress at the US Capitol in Washington, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.06.2026
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