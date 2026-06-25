https://sputnikglobe.com/20260625/venezuela-hit-by-strongest-earthquake-in-over-a-century-1124361581.html

Venezuela Hit by Strongest Earthquake in Over a Century

Venezuela Hit by Strongest Earthquake in Over a Century

Sputnik International

Two powerful quakes of magnitudes 7.2 and 7.5 struck just 40 seconds apart.

2026-06-25T18:48+0000

2026-06-25T18:48+0000

2026-06-25T18:48+0000

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At least 188 people have died and 1520 are injured, according to the latest reports. Rescue teams continue to search through the rubble for the missing.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260625/earthquakes-in-venezuela-what-is-known-so-far-1124356411.html

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