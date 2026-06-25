https://sputnikglobe.com/20260625/venezuela-hit-by-strongest-earthquake-in-over-a-century-1124361581.html
Venezuela Hit by Strongest Earthquake in Over a Century
Venezuela Hit by Strongest Earthquake in Over a Century
Sputnik International
Two powerful quakes of magnitudes 7.2 and 7.5 struck just 40 seconds apart.
2026-06-25T18:48+0000
2026-06-25T18:48+0000
2026-06-25T18:48+0000
multimedia
us
venezuela
infographic
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/06/19/1124360903_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_cb530056b315b964cc9f35d5154052f8.png
At least 188 people have died and 1520 are injured, according to the latest reports. Rescue teams continue to search through the rubble for the missing.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260625/earthquakes-in-venezuela-what-is-known-so-far-1124356411.html
venezuela
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/06/19/1124360903_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_f2edf032262caf5cb9e608ab92f099f4.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
us, venezuela, infographic
us, venezuela, infographic
Venezuela Hit by Strongest Earthquake in Over a Century
Two powerful quakes of magnitudes 7.2 and 7.5 struck just 40 seconds apart.
At least 188 people have died and 1520 are injured, according to the latest reports. Rescue teams continue to search through the rubble for the missing.