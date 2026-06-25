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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260625/venezuela-hit-by-strongest-earthquake-in-over-a-century-1124361581.html
Venezuela Hit by Strongest Earthquake in Over a Century
Venezuela Hit by Strongest Earthquake in Over a Century
Sputnik International
Two powerful quakes of magnitudes 7.2 and 7.5 struck just 40 seconds apart.
2026-06-25T18:48+0000
2026-06-25T18:48+0000
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At least 188 people have died and 1520 are injured, according to the latest reports. Rescue teams continue to search through the rubble for the missing.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260625/earthquakes-in-venezuela-what-is-known-so-far-1124356411.html
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Venezuela Hit by Strongest Earthquake in Over a Century

18:48 GMT 25.06.2026
Venezuela hit by strongest earthquake in over a century
Venezuela hit by strongest earthquake in over a century - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.06.2026
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Two powerful quakes of magnitudes 7.2 and 7.5 struck just 40 seconds apart.
At least 188 people have died and 1520 are injured, according to the latest reports. Rescue teams continue to search through the rubble for the missing.
Venezuela hit by strongest earthquake in over a century - Sputnik International
Venezuela hit by strongest earthquake in over a century - Sputnik International
Женщины на затопленной улице возле своего дома в Лас-Техериасе, Венесуэла - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.06.2026
Americas
Strongest Earthquakes in Century Strike Venezuela: What Is Known So Far
07:41 GMT
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