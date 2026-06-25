https://sputnikglobe.com/20260625/western-alliances-are-hierarchical-its-time-for-strategic-autonomy---pakistani-expert-1124359208.html

Western Alliances Are Hierarchical, It's Time for Strategic Autonomy - Pakistani Expert

Western Alliances Are Hierarchical, It's Time for Strategic Autonomy - Pakistani Expert

Sputnik International

NATO's willingness to weaponize European territory for extra-regional wars while claiming defensive legitimacy presents clear risks for a country whose core interests – regional stability, relations with China, and an independent counter-terrorism approach – do not automatically align with Western agendas.

2026-06-25T14:11+0000

2026-06-25T14:11+0000

2026-06-25T14:11+0000

analysis

military & intelligence

mark rutte

pakistan

nato

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NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has admitted that the US could not have conducted its Middle East operation without NATO members – with American aircraft flying 4,000–5,000 sorties from European airbases during recent strikes on Iran."An alliance willing to weaponize European territory for extra-regional wars while claiming defensive legitimacy presents clear risks for a country whose core interests – regional stability, relations with China, and an independent counter-terrorism approach – do not automatically align with Western agendas," Khan warns.Other key points:- NATO is not a defensive pact but a forward platform for US global power projection.- European NATO members have reduced themselves to logistical subcontractors for American wars, exposing the alliance's defensive pretensions as a convenient fiction maintained for European domestic consumption.- Western alliances function hierarchically: the United States leads, Europeans facilitate, and smaller partners are expected to fall in line or face consequences.- Greater autonomy from NATO, not deeper ties, is seen as the prudent course to avoid being drawn into conflicts that serve others' priorities at Pakistan's expense.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260625/europes-war-hype-running-on-empty-1124357962.html

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military & intelligence, mark rutte, pakistan, nato