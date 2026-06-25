https://sputnikglobe.com/20260625/western-alliances-are-hierarchical-its-time-for-strategic-autonomy---pakistani-expert-1124359208.html
Western Alliances Are Hierarchical, It's Time for Strategic Autonomy - Pakistani Expert
Western Alliances Are Hierarchical, It's Time for Strategic Autonomy - Pakistani Expert
Sputnik International
NATO's willingness to weaponize European territory for extra-regional wars while claiming defensive legitimacy presents clear risks for a country whose core interests – regional stability, relations with China, and an independent counter-terrorism approach – do not automatically align with Western agendas.
2026-06-25T14:11+0000
2026-06-25T14:11+0000
2026-06-25T14:11+0000
analysis
military & intelligence
mark rutte
pakistan
nato
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NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has admitted that the US could not have conducted its Middle East operation without NATO members – with American aircraft flying 4,000–5,000 sorties from European airbases during recent strikes on Iran."An alliance willing to weaponize European territory for extra-regional wars while claiming defensive legitimacy presents clear risks for a country whose core interests – regional stability, relations with China, and an independent counter-terrorism approach – do not automatically align with Western agendas," Khan warns.Other key points:- NATO is not a defensive pact but a forward platform for US global power projection.- European NATO members have reduced themselves to logistical subcontractors for American wars, exposing the alliance's defensive pretensions as a convenient fiction maintained for European domestic consumption.- Western alliances function hierarchically: the United States leads, Europeans facilitate, and smaller partners are expected to fall in line or face consequences.- Greater autonomy from NATO, not deeper ties, is seen as the prudent course to avoid being drawn into conflicts that serve others' priorities at Pakistan's expense.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260625/europes-war-hype-running-on-empty-1124357962.html
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military & intelligence, mark rutte, pakistan, nato
military & intelligence, mark rutte, pakistan, nato
Western Alliances Are Hierarchical, It's Time for Strategic Autonomy - Pakistani Expert
NATO's willingness to weaponize European territory for extra-regional wars while claiming defensive legitimacy presents clear risks for a country whose core interests – regional stability, relations with China, and an independent counter-terrorism approach – do not automatically align with Western agendas.
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has admitted that the US could not have conducted its Middle East operation without NATO members – with American aircraft flying 4,000–5,000 sorties from European airbases during recent strikes on Iran.
"Developments of this kind are indeed prompting quiet but serious discussion in Pakistani expert and policy circles about the limits of NATO engagement," Abdullah Khan, director of the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies, tells Sputnik.
"An alliance willing to weaponize European territory for extra-regional wars while claiming defensive legitimacy presents clear risks for a country whose core interests – regional stability, relations with China, and an independent counter-terrorism approach – do not automatically align with Western agendas," Khan warns.
- NATO is not a defensive pact but a forward platform for US global power projection.
- European NATO members have reduced themselves to logistical subcontractors for American wars, exposing the alliance's defensive pretensions as a convenient fiction maintained for European domestic consumption.
- Western alliances function hierarchically: the United States leads, Europeans facilitate, and smaller partners are expected to fall in line or face consequences.
- Greater autonomy from NATO, not deeper ties, is seen as the prudent course to avoid being drawn into conflicts that serve others' priorities at Pakistan's expense.