https://sputnikglobe.com/20260625/white-house-requests-876bln-more-from-congress-including-for-iran-operation---document-1124356150.html

White House Requests $87.6Bln More From Congress, Including for Iran Operation - Document

White House Requests $87.6Bln More From Congress, Including for Iran Operation - Document

Sputnik International

The administration of US President Donald Trump has requested $87.6 billion in additional funding from Congress, including for needs related to the operation against Iran, according to the official letter from Director of the White House Office of Management and Budget to US House Speaker Mike Johnson.

2026-06-25T07:28+0000

2026-06-25T07:28+0000

2026-06-25T07:28+0000

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white house office of management and budget

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"On behalf of the President, I am transmitting to the Congress a request for $87.6 billion in supplemental funding. Most of this request will address urgent needs related to Operation Epic Fury (OEF), in addition to other critical needs such as responding to the Ebola outbreak in Central Africa and supporting hardworking American farmers," the document read.On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Overnight into June 18, Iran and the US remotely signed a memorandum that provides for an end to the military conflict. The memorandum also sets a timeline for the US to lift its naval blockade and for Iran to restore shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260619/pentagon-requests-80bln-from-congress-to-cover-costs-after-operation-in-iran--reports-1124331904.html

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us, donald trump, congress, mike johnson, white house office of management and budget, iran, ebola