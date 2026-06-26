https://sputnikglobe.com/20260626/caracas-resident-recounts-venezuela-earthquake-devastation-1124362281.html

'All the Walls Will Have to Be Demolished' — Caracas Resident Recounts Venezuela Quake Devastation

'All the Walls Will Have to Be Demolished' — Caracas Resident Recounts Venezuela Quake Devastation

Sputnik International

Erica Sanchez, a Caracas resident whose apartment was damaged in Venezuela's devastating earthquakes, shared her story with Sputnik.

2026-06-26T05:04+0000

2026-06-26T05:04+0000

2026-06-26T05:17+0000

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“My building was hit pretty hard: the first floor was the worst affected, then the second floor, the third floor a bit, and from the fourth floor up — nothing,” Sanchez explained, noting that an engineer advised that all the walls in her first-floor apartment would have to be demolished.Venezuela was struck by two powerful earthquakes measuring 7.2 and 7.5 in magnitude just 40 seconds apart. The disaster has claimed at least 235 lives and injured more than 4,300 people, while rescue teams continue searching through the rubble for survivors.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260626/death-toll-from-earthquake-in-venezuela-rises-to-235-1124361969.html

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"All the walls will have to be demolished" — Caracas resident recounts earthquake devastation Sputnik International "All the walls will have to be demolished" — Caracas residents recount earthquake devastation 2026-06-26T05:04+0000 true PT1M36S

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