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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260626/caracas-resident-recounts-venezuela-earthquake-devastation-1124362281.html
'All the Walls Will Have to Be Demolished' — Caracas Resident Recounts Venezuela Quake Devastation
'All the Walls Will Have to Be Demolished' — Caracas Resident Recounts Venezuela Quake Devastation
Sputnik International
Erica Sanchez, a Caracas resident whose apartment was damaged in Venezuela's devastating earthquakes, shared her story with Sputnik.
2026-06-26T05:04+0000
2026-06-26T05:17+0000
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“My building was hit pretty hard: the first floor was the worst affected, then the second floor, the third floor a bit, and from the fourth floor up — nothing,” Sanchez explained, noting that an engineer advised that all the walls in her first-floor apartment would have to be demolished.Venezuela was struck by two powerful earthquakes measuring 7.2 and 7.5 in magnitude just 40 seconds apart. The disaster has claimed at least 235 lives and injured more than 4,300 people, while rescue teams continue searching through the rubble for survivors.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260626/death-toll-from-earthquake-in-venezuela-rises-to-235-1124361969.html
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"All the walls will have to be demolished" — Caracas resident recounts earthquake devastation
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"All the walls will have to be demolished" — Caracas residents recount earthquake devastation
2026-06-26T05:04+0000
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venezuela, earthquake, natural disaster, quake, civilian casualties, video

'All the Walls Will Have to Be Demolished' — Caracas Resident Recounts Venezuela Quake Devastation

05:04 GMT 26.06.2026 (Updated: 05:17 GMT 26.06.2026)
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Erica Sanchez, a Caracas resident whose apartment was damaged in Venezuela's devastating earthquakes, shared her story with Sputnik.
“My building was hit pretty hard: the first floor was the worst affected, then the second floor, the third floor a bit, and from the fourth floor up — nothing,” Sanchez explained, noting that an engineer advised that all the walls in her first-floor apartment would have to be demolished.
Venezuela was struck by two powerful earthquakes measuring 7.2 and 7.5 in magnitude just 40 seconds apart. The disaster has claimed at least 235 lives and injured more than 4,300 people, while rescue teams continue searching through the rubble for survivors.
People inspect the rubble of a collapsed building after earthquakes hit the country, in La Guaira, Venezuela, June 25, 2026. REUTERS/Gaby Oraa - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.06.2026
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Death Toll From Earthquake in Venezuela Rises to 235
04:17 GMT
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