https://sputnikglobe.com/20260626/death-toll-from-earthquake-in-venezuela-rises-to-235-1124361969.html

Death Toll From Earthquake in Venezuela Rises to 235

Death Toll From Earthquake in Venezuela Rises to 235

Sputnik International

As of 19:00 today, we have provided assistance to more than 4,300 injured people. Most of them suffered minor injuries, but there are also patients in moderate to severe condition, many required surgery," health minister Alvarado said.

2026-06-26T04:17+0000

2026-06-26T04:17+0000

2026-06-26T04:18+0000

americas

venezuela

earthquake

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"As of 19:00 today, we have provided assistance to more than 4,300 injured people. Most of them suffered minor injuries, but there are also patients in moderate to severe condition, many required surgery," Alvarado said on state television channel VTV.He said some 235 people were admitted to hospitals "already lifeless or died immediately after arrival at medical facilities." Alvarado said that immediately after the earthquake, the state emergency response mechanism was activated nationwide, and more than 5,000 medical workers, including over 1,200 doctors, were deployed to provide assistance in the hardest-hit areas. He said that not only state but also private clinics have joined the effort. More than 150 patients are being treated in private medical facilities, and many injured people with minor injuries have already been discharged. At least 250 buildings, as well as eight hospitals and 20 shopping malls, were damaged or completely destroyed by a powerful earthquake in Venezuela, National Assembly Speaker Jorge Rodriguez said."As of now, 250 buildings are considered damaged or completely destroyed. Eight hospitals were damaged, some of which had to be evacuated. Twenty shopping malls and 68 infrastructure facilities were damaged," Rodriguez said in an address to citizens broadcast by VTV.Two powerful earthquakes measuring 7.2 and 7.5 in magnitude struck Venezuela on Wednesday. They were followed by 30 aftershocks. At least 235 people were killed. Many homes were destroyed, infrastructure and hospitals were damaged, and the country's main airport was closed.Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his condolences over the tragic consequences of the devastating earthquake. Moscow voiced its readiness to assist Caracas.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260625/venezuela-hit-by-strongest-earthquake-in-over-a-century-1124361581.html

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