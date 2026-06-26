International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260626/death-toll-from-venezuela-earthquake-rises-to-589-another-2980-injured---vice-president-1124364889.html
Death Toll From Venezuela Earthquake Rises to 589, Another 2,980 Injured - Vice President
Death Toll From Venezuela Earthquake Rises to 589, Another 2,980 Injured - Vice President
Sputnik International
The death toll from the devastating earthquake in Venezuela rose to 589 and another 2,980 people are injured, Venezuelan Acting President Delcy Rodriguez said on Friday.
2026-06-26T12:43+0000
2026-06-26T12:43+0000
americas
venezuela
earthquake
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/06/1a/1124361811_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_7f9714a001ca87b0380c596dee843964.jpg
"Unfortunately, a total of 589 people died and 2,980 were injured," Rodriguez during a meeting broadcast by the teleSUR television channel.On June 25, Venezuela was struck by two powerful earthquakes measuring 7.2 and 7.5 in magnitude just 40 seconds apart.They were followed by 30 aftershocks.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260626/caracas-resident-recounts-venezuela-earthquake-devastation-1124362281.html
americas
venezuela
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/06/1a/1124361811_170:0:2899:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_47ec1d4aee122dcf9f043cbafb696567.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
venezuela, earthquake
venezuela, earthquake

Death Toll From Venezuela Earthquake Rises to 589, Another 2,980 Injured - Vice President

12:43 GMT 26.06.2026
© REUTERS Gaby OraaPeople inspect the rubble of a collapsed building after earthquakes hit the country, in La Guaira, Venezuela, June 25, 2026. REUTERS/Gaby Oraa
People inspect the rubble of a collapsed building after earthquakes hit the country, in La Guaira, Venezuela, June 25, 2026. REUTERS/Gaby Oraa - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.06.2026
© REUTERS Gaby Oraa
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The death toll from the devastating earthquake in Venezuela rose to 589 and another 2,980 people are injured, Venezuelan Acting President Delcy Rodriguez said on Friday.
"Unfortunately, a total of 589 people died and 2,980 were injured," Rodriguez during a meeting broadcast by the teleSUR television channel.
On June 25, Venezuela was struck by two powerful earthquakes measuring 7.2 and 7.5 in magnitude just 40 seconds apart.They were followed by 30 aftershocks.
All the walls will have to be demolished — Caracas resident recounts earthquake devastation - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.06.2026
Americas
'All the Walls Will Have to Be Demolished' — Caracas Resident Recounts Venezuela Quake Devastation
05:04 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала