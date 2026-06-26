https://sputnikglobe.com/20260626/death-toll-from-venezuela-earthquake-rises-to-589-another-2980-injured---vice-president-1124364889.html
Death Toll From Venezuela Earthquake Rises to 589, Another 2,980 Injured - Vice President
Death Toll From Venezuela Earthquake Rises to 589, Another 2,980 Injured - Vice President
Sputnik International
The death toll from the devastating earthquake in Venezuela rose to 589 and another 2,980 people are injured, Venezuelan Acting President Delcy Rodriguez said on Friday.
2026-06-26T12:43+0000
2026-06-26T12:43+0000
2026-06-26T12:43+0000
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"Unfortunately, a total of 589 people died and 2,980 were injured," Rodriguez during a meeting broadcast by the teleSUR television channel.On June 25, Venezuela was struck by two powerful earthquakes measuring 7.2 and 7.5 in magnitude just 40 seconds apart.They were followed by 30 aftershocks.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260626/caracas-resident-recounts-venezuela-earthquake-devastation-1124362281.html
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Death Toll From Venezuela Earthquake Rises to 589, Another 2,980 Injured - Vice President
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The death toll from the devastating earthquake in Venezuela rose to 589 and another 2,980 people are injured, Venezuelan Acting President Delcy Rodriguez said on Friday.
"Unfortunately, a total of 589 people died and 2,980 were injured," Rodriguez during a meeting broadcast by the teleSUR television channel.
On June 25, Venezuela was struck by two powerful earthquakes measuring 7.2 and 7.5 in magnitude just 40 seconds apart.They were followed by 30 aftershocks.