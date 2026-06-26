https://sputnikglobe.com/20260626/fsb-busts-teen-admin-running-ukraine-backed-terrorist-cell-1124363102.html

Russia's FSB Busts Teen Admin Running Ukraine-Backed Terrorist Cell

Russia's FSB Busts Teen Admin Running Ukraine-Backed Terrorist Cell

Sputnik International

With funding from Ukrainian intelligence services, a 17-year-old recruited teenagers across Russia, orchestrating plans to carry out mass killings across the country, many involving the use of IEDs and homemade bombs, the FSB says.

2026-06-26T07:51+0000

2026-06-26T07:51+0000

2026-06-26T08:00+0000

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russian federal security service (fsb)

ukraine

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The network is responsible for organizing at least 15 criminal acts in 10 regions throughout Russia.Additionally, their reach stretched into Europe and the US, where members torched cars and flooded educational institutions with fake bomb threats.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260625/russias-fsb-says-prevented-terrorist-attack-in-courthouse-in-mariupol-1124356052.html

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ukraine

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FSB detains terrorist network admin in Dagestan Sputnik International FSB detains terrorist network admin in Dagestan 2026-06-26T07:51+0000 true PT1M07S

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