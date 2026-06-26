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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260626/fsb-busts-teen-admin-running-ukraine-backed-terrorist-cell-1124363102.html
Russia's FSB Busts Teen Admin Running Ukraine-Backed Terrorist Cell
Russia's FSB Busts Teen Admin Running Ukraine-Backed Terrorist Cell
Sputnik International
With funding from Ukrainian intelligence services, a 17-year-old recruited teenagers across Russia, orchestrating plans to carry out mass killings across the country, many involving the use of IEDs and homemade bombs, the FSB says.
2026-06-26T07:51+0000
2026-06-26T08:00+0000
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The network is responsible for organizing at least 15 criminal acts in 10 regions throughout Russia.Additionally, their reach stretched into Europe and the US, where members torched cars and flooded educational institutions with fake bomb threats.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260625/russias-fsb-says-prevented-terrorist-attack-in-courthouse-in-mariupol-1124356052.html
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FSB detains terrorist network admin in Dagestan
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FSB detains terrorist network admin in Dagestan
2026-06-26T07:51+0000
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Russia's FSB Busts Teen Admin Running Ukraine-Backed Terrorist Cell

07:51 GMT 26.06.2026 (Updated: 08:00 GMT 26.06.2026)
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With funding from Ukrainian intelligence services, a 17-year-old recruited teenagers across Russia, orchestrating plans to carry out mass killings across the country, many involving the use of IEDs and homemade bombs, the FSB says.
The network is responsible for organizing at least 15 criminal acts in 10 regions throughout Russia.
Additionally, their reach stretched into Europe and the US, where members torched cars and flooded educational institutions with fake bomb threats.
Russia's FSB special forces. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.06.2026
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Russia's FSB Says Prevented Terrorist Attack in Courthouse in Mariupol
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