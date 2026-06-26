https://sputnikglobe.com/20260626/iaea-intends-to-start-inspections-of-irans-nuclear-facilities-soon---grossi-1124362956.html
IAEA Intends to Start Inspections of Iran's Nuclear Facilities Soon - Grossi
IAEA Intends to Start Inspections of Iran's Nuclear Facilities Soon - Grossi
Sputnik International
The IAEA intends to begin inspections of Iran's nuclear facilities in the near future, Director General Rafael Grossi said on Friday.
2026-06-26T07:36+0000
2026-06-26T07:36+0000
2026-06-26T07:36+0000
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"We have not started this process of verification … We have barely initiated conversations with Iran so as to determine what are the modalities. And by modalities, we refer to frequency, places to be visited, and so on. The process, as you know, last weekend, we were in Burgenstock in Switzerland, where initial conversations have taken place. So I expect this work to pick up soon," Grossi said during a press conference in Tokyo. The memorandum signed by US President Donald Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian stipulates that Iran's nuclear program will be once again placed under IAEA monitoring and oversight, Grossi added. Iran and the United States held talks in Burgenstock, Switzerland, on Sunday, with the support of Qatari and Pakistani mediators. US Vice President JD Vance and Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei later reported progress in the negotiations.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260622/iran-will-continue-to-cooperate-with-iaea-on-same-principles---foreign-ministry-1124344427.html
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international atomic energy agency (iaea), iran, us, jd vance, iranian foreign ministry, switzerland, donald trump, masoud pezeshkian
international atomic energy agency (iaea), iran, us, jd vance, iranian foreign ministry, switzerland, donald trump, masoud pezeshkian
IAEA Intends to Start Inspections of Iran's Nuclear Facilities Soon - Grossi
TOKYO (Sputnik) - The IAEA intends to begin inspections of Iran's nuclear facilities in the near future, Director General Rafael Grossi said on Friday.
"We have not started this process of verification … We have barely initiated conversations with Iran so as to determine what are the modalities. And by modalities, we refer to frequency, places to be visited, and so on. The process, as you know, last weekend, we were in Burgenstock in Switzerland, where initial conversations have taken place. So I expect this work to pick up soon," Grossi said during a press conference in Tokyo.
The memorandum signed by US President Donald Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian stipulates that Iran's nuclear program will be once again placed under IAEA monitoring and oversight, Grossi added.
Iran and the United States held talks in Burgenstock, Switzerland, on Sunday, with the support of Qatari and Pakistani mediators. US Vice President JD Vance and Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei later reported progress in the negotiations.