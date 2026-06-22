https://sputnikglobe.com/20260622/iran-will-continue-to-cooperate-with-iaea-on-same-principles---foreign-ministry-1124344427.html
Iran Will Continue to Cooperate With IAEA on Same Principles - Foreign Ministry
Iran Will Continue to Cooperate With IAEA on Same Principles - Foreign Ministry
Sputnik International
Iran will continue to cooperate with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) according to the same principles, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said on Monday.
2026-06-22T18:45+0000
2026-06-22T18:45+0000
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Earlier in the day, US Vice President JD Vance said that inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency could arrive in Iran as early as this week. There were no nuclear negotiations at the talks between Iran and the United States held in Switzerland, IRNA reported, citing informed sources. At the same time, Baghaei had previously said that the IAEA's access to bombed Iranian nuclear facilities would depend on the results of talks with the United States. The IAEA still has access to the Bushehr NPP. After the US attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities in June 2025, Iran restricted cooperation with the IAEA and access to nuclear facilities, saying that all decisions regarding cooperation with the organization are made by the Supreme National Security Council of Iran.US President Donald Trump in turn said that Iran will agree to undergo nuclear safety inspections in the long term.Iran-US Talks in Switzerland Continued Regardless of Trump's ThreatsThe negotiations between Iran and the United States in Switzerland were not disrupted by threats to Iran by US President Donald Trump, Baghaei said.Technical talks between Iran and the US, with mediators from Pakistan and Qatar, took place in the resort of Burgenstock, Switzerland, on Sunday. The same day, Trump warned in a Truth Social post that he would strike Iran again if Tehran did not force its allies in Lebanon to stop "causing trouble." Media reported that the Iranian delegation walked out over Trump's remarks and would not return unless he apologized.Earlier in the day, US Vice President JD Vance said that the Iranian delegation did not leave the talks, as opposed to public statements about their readiness to take such a step.Overnight into June 18, Iran and the United States remotely signed the memorandum that provides for an end to the military conflict that began on February 28. The document also sets timelines for the US to lift its naval blockade of Iranian ports and for Iran to restore shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260622/vance-says-negotiations-held-over-weekend-to-end-conflict-with-iran-made-great-progress-1124342115.html
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Iran Will Continue to Cooperate With IAEA on Same Principles - Foreign Ministry
18:45 GMT 22.06.2026 (Updated: 18:52 GMT 22.06.2026)
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Iran will continue to cooperate with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) according to the same principles, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said on Monday.
Earlier in the day, US Vice President JD Vance said that inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency could arrive in Iran as early as this week.
"Cooperation with the IAEA will continue in accordance with Iran's obligations under the safeguards agreement with the IAEA, in accordance with the existing procedure and in accordance with the resolutions of the Parliament and decisions of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran," Baghaei told the IRNA news agency.
There were no nuclear negotiations at the talks between Iran and the United States held in Switzerland, IRNA reported, citing informed sources.
At the same time, Baghaei had previously said that the IAEA's access to bombed Iranian nuclear facilities would depend on the results of talks with the United States. The IAEA still has access to the Bushehr NPP.
After the US attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities in June 2025, Iran restricted cooperation with the IAEA and access to nuclear facilities, saying that all decisions regarding cooperation with the organization are made by the Supreme National Security Council of Iran.
US President Donald Trump in turn said that Iran will agree to undergo nuclear safety inspections in the long term.
"Everybody is fully aware that Iran will agree to have Major Weapons Inspections in order to ensure "Nuclear Honesty" long into the future," Trump wrote on Truth Social.
Iran-US Talks in Switzerland Continued Regardless of Trump's Threats
The negotiations between Iran and the United States in Switzerland were not disrupted by threats to Iran by US President Donald Trump, Baghaei said.
Technical talks between Iran and the US, with mediators from Pakistan and Qatar, took place in the resort of Burgenstock, Switzerland, on Sunday. The same day, Trump warned in a Truth Social post that he would strike Iran again if Tehran did not force its allies in Lebanon to stop "causing trouble." Media reported that the Iranian delegation walked out over Trump's remarks and would not return unless he apologized.
"At about 16:30 [13:00 GMT], during a short break in the talks for consultations, the media published threats by the US president, which forced the Iranian delegation to announce that it would not participate in the quadripartite meeting [between Iran, the US, Qatar, Pakistan]. However, the intermediaries continued to exchange statements," Baghaei told Iranian state news agency IRNA.
Earlier in the day, US Vice President JD Vance said that the Iranian delegation did not leave the talks, as opposed to public statements about their readiness to take such a step.
Overnight into June 18, Iran and the United States remotely signed the memorandum that provides for an end to the military conflict that began on February 28. The document also sets timelines for the US to lift its naval blockade of Iranian ports and for Iran to restore shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.