https://sputnikglobe.com/20260626/lavrov-contests-rubios-no-agreement-claim-from-alaska-summit-1124363873.html
Lavrov Contests Rubio's 'No Agreement' Claim From Alaska Summit
Lavrov Contests Rubio's 'No Agreement' Claim From Alaska Summit
Sputnik International
Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump discussed America's proposals on Ukraine at the Alaska summit and they were accepted by the Russian side, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.
2026-06-26T10:34+0000
2026-06-26T10:34+0000
2026-06-26T10:34+0000
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On Thursday, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio argued that the Russian-American summit in Alaska had produced only proposals on Ukraine and not agreements.The fact remains that US proposals were discussed in Alaska and were accepted by the Russian side, the diplomacy chief added. "Of course, we need to clarify this whole situation," Lavrov added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260619/russia-has-feeling-us-can-once-again-change-stance-on-ukraine-crisis-settlement---lavrov-1124332933.html
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Lavrov Contests Rubio's 'No Agreement' Claim From Alaska Summit
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump discussed America's proposals on Ukraine at the Alaska summit and they were accepted by the Russian side, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.
On Thursday, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio argued that the Russian-American summit in Alaska had produced only proposals on Ukraine and not agreements.
"When my counterpart Marco Rubio says that in Alaska there were only proposals and no agreement, I have a question about what we actually mean by 'agreement.' If one side—in this case, the United States—placed its settlement proposals on the table, outlining how to approach this crisis, and the other side expressed agreement with those proposals, then to say that there was no agreement strikes me as not very elegant." Lavrov told reporters.
The fact remains that US proposals were discussed in Alaska and were accepted by the Russian side, the diplomacy chief added.
"Of course, we need to clarify this whole situation," Lavrov added.