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Romanian Gymnastics Federation Should Be Fined for Not Allowing Russian Symbols — Russian Deputy
Romanian Gymnastics Federation Should Be Fined for Not Allowing Russian Symbols — Russian Deputy
Sputnik International
The Romanian Gymnastics Federation should be fined after refusing to allow Russian gymnasts to participate in the Challenge Cup with their flag and anthem, two-time Olympic speed skating champion and State Duma deputy Svetlana Zhurova said.
2026-06-26T09:03+0000
2026-06-26T09:03+0000
2026-06-26T09:11+0000
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On Friday, the Russian rhythmic gymnastics team pulled out of the Challenge Cup event in Cluj-Napoca after the city's mayor, Emil Boc, announced his intention to bar Russian athletes from competing with their national symbols. The final stage of the Challenge Cup is scheduled to take place in Cluj-Napoca from June 26 to 28."On the one hand, we have both pride and the understanding that if we were allowed, then the organizer's side is obliged to provide all conditions for us to compete on equal terms. But on the other hand, they do all this so that we refuse ourselves and don't go to tournaments. Now they can say: 'It works, look. Why should we invite Russians?' I wouldn't want other countries to be able to use this scheme," Zhurova said.International federations should be punished for such things, she added, citing the example of Wimbledon."They didn't allow Russian athletes to come even in neutral status - well then, be so kind, a fine of one and a half million pounds sterling. And that's it, now they let them in," the lawmaker explained.
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Romanian Gymnastics Federation Should Be Fined for Not Allowing Russian Symbols — Russian Deputy
09:03 GMT 26.06.2026 (Updated: 09:11 GMT 26.06.2026)
The Romanian Gymnastics Federation should face a fine for refusing to let Russian gymnasts compete under their national flag and anthem at the Challenge Cup, two-time Olympic speed skating champion and State Duma deputy Svetlana Zhurova said.
On Friday, the Russian rhythmic gymnastics team pulled out of the Challenge Cup event in Cluj-Napoca after the city's mayor, Emil Boc, announced his intention to bar Russian athletes from competing with their national symbols. The final stage of the Challenge Cup is scheduled to take place in Cluj-Napoca from June 26 to 28.
"On the one hand, we have both pride and the understanding that if we were allowed, then the organizer's side is obliged to provide all conditions for us to compete on equal terms. But on the other hand, they do all this so that we refuse ourselves and don't go to tournaments. Now they can say: 'It works, look. Why should we invite Russians?' I wouldn't want other countries to be able to use this scheme," Zhurova said.
International federations should be punished for such things, she added, citing the example of Wimbledon.
"They didn't allow Russian athletes to come even in neutral status - well then, be so kind, a fine of one and a half million pounds sterling. And that's it, now they let them in," the lawmaker explained.