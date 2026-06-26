https://sputnikglobe.com/20260626/romanias-flag-ban-for-russian-gymnasts-last-gasp-spite-over-russias-sports-comeback--expert-1124364478.html

Romania’s Flag Ban for Russian Gymnasts Last-Gasp Spite Over Russia's Sports Comeback – Expert

Romania’s Flag Ban for Russian Gymnasts Last-Gasp Spite Over Russia's Sports Comeback – Expert

Sputnik International

Russia’s rhythmic gymnastics team was right to pull out of the Challenge Cup in Cluj-Napoca after the local mayor banned its athletes from competing under their national flag and anthem, says sports commentator Lidiya Ivanova.

2026-06-26T12:24+0000

2026-06-26T12:24+0000

2026-06-26T12:24+0000

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The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) has officially authorized Russians to use their symbols, making the mayor’s decision “ridiculous,” Ivanova notes.Incidents like the Romanian one, in her opinion, should be dismissed as lingering failed attempts to “sideline Russia.”Sports journalist Nikolai Yeremenko suggests Russia can resort to legal action at the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Lausanne:

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260626/romanian-gymnastics-federation-should-be-fined-for-not-allowing-russian-symbols--russian-deputy-1124363252.html

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