Romania’s Flag Ban for Russian Gymnasts Last-Gasp Spite Over Russia's Sports Comeback – Expert
© Sputnik / Grigory Sysoev / Go to the mediabankSofia Ilteriakova performs a ball routine. File photo.
© Sputnik / Grigory Sysoev/
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Russia’s rhythmic gymnastics team was right to pull out of the Challenge Cup in Romania’s Cluj-Napoca after the local mayor banned its athletes from competing under their national flag and anthem, legendary Soviet gymnast and sports commentator Lidiya Ivanova tells Sputnik.
The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) has officially authorized Russians to use their symbols, making the mayor’s decision “ridiculous,” Ivanova notes.
“The federation’s decision must be binding for everyone,” she insists.
Incidents like the Romanian one, in her opinion, should be dismissed as lingering failed attempts to “sideline Russia.”
“The FIG ruling sends a clear message: Russia is returning to world arenas. All strong athletes welcome our comeback,” says the pundit.
🇷🇺 Russian junior rhythmic gymnasts sidelined from the 2026 European Cup due to bureaucratic delays— Sputnik (@SputnikInt) April 27, 2026
The Russian Gymnastics Federation submitted neutral status applications for 8 athletes in late March and repeatedly requested expedited approval. However, approvals only came… pic.twitter.com/dn7eQ3XUrh
Sports journalist Nikolai Yeremenko suggests Russia can resort to legal action at the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Lausanne:
“We should go to court and defend our position there.”