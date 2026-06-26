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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260626/romanias-flag-ban-for-russian-gymnasts-last-gasp-spite-over-russias-sports-comeback--expert-1124364478.html
Romania’s Flag Ban for Russian Gymnasts Last-Gasp Spite Over Russia's Sports Comeback – Expert
Romania’s Flag Ban for Russian Gymnasts Last-Gasp Spite Over Russia's Sports Comeback – Expert
Sputnik International
Russia’s rhythmic gymnastics team was right to pull out of the Challenge Cup in Cluj-Napoca after the local mayor banned its athletes from competing under their national flag and anthem, says sports commentator Lidiya Ivanova.
2026-06-26T12:24+0000
2026-06-26T12:24+0000
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The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) has officially authorized Russians to use their symbols, making the mayor’s decision “ridiculous,” Ivanova notes.Incidents like the Romanian one, in her opinion, should be dismissed as lingering failed attempts to “sideline Russia.”Sports journalist Nikolai Yeremenko suggests Russia can resort to legal action at the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Lausanne:
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260626/romanian-gymnastics-federation-should-be-fined-for-not-allowing-russian-symbols--russian-deputy-1124363252.html
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Romania’s Flag Ban for Russian Gymnasts Last-Gasp Spite Over Russia's Sports Comeback – Expert

12:24 GMT 26.06.2026
© Sputnik / Grigory Sysoev / Go to the mediabankSofia Ilteriakova performs a ball routine. File photo.
Sofia Ilteriakova performs a ball routine. File photo. - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.06.2026
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Russia’s rhythmic gymnastics team was right to pull out of the Challenge Cup in Romania’s Cluj-Napoca after the local mayor banned its athletes from competing under their national flag and anthem, legendary Soviet gymnast and sports commentator Lidiya Ivanova tells Sputnik.
The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) has officially authorized Russians to use their symbols, making the mayor’s decision “ridiculous,” Ivanova notes.
“The federation’s decision must be binding for everyone,” she insists.
Incidents like the Romanian one, in her opinion, should be dismissed as lingering failed attempts to “sideline Russia.”
“The FIG ruling sends a clear message: Russia is returning to world arenas. All strong athletes welcome our comeback,” says the pundit.
Sports journalist Nikolai Yeremenko suggests Russia can resort to legal action at the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Lausanne:
“We should go to court and defend our position there.”
Russian gymnasts - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.06.2026
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