https://sputnikglobe.com/20260626/russia-pulverizes-key-ukrainian-targets-recruitment-hub-arms-depot-and-refinery--1124363712.html

Russia Pulverizes Key Ukrainian Targets: Recruitment Hub, Arms Depot, and Refinery

Russia Pulverizes Key Ukrainian Targets: Recruitment Hub, Arms Depot, and Refinery

Sputnik International

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian forces also hammered a territorial recruitment center and weapons storage facilities in Kiev, in addition to an oil refinery in... 26.06.2026, Sputnik International

2026-06-26T10:02+0000

2026-06-26T10:02+0000

2026-06-26T10:08+0000

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Ukraine had suffered over 3,155 combat casualties in clashes with Russia's Vostok battlegroup over the past week, on top of additional troop and equipment losses registered along other sectors of the front. the ministry added.This is on top of the more than 2,195 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by the Tsentr battlegroup, over 1,575 by the Sever battlegroup, over 1,510 by the Zapad battlegroup, over 1,280 by Yug, and more than 360 by Dnepr, the ministry detailed.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260625/ukraine-loses-up-to-495-soldiers-to-russias-vostok-battlegroup-in-past-day-1124357796.html

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