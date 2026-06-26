https://sputnikglobe.com/20260626/russia-ukraine-exchange-160-for-160-pows-1124364214.html

Ukraine and Russia Exchange 160 PoWs Each in Fresh Swap Deal

Ukraine and Russia Exchange 160 PoWs Each in Fresh Swap Deal

Sputnik International

In a major reciprocal swap, Russia and Ukraine traded 160 prisoners of war each on Friday, the Russian Defense Ministry announced.

2026-06-26T11:45+0000

2026-06-26T11:45+0000

2026-06-26T11:53+0000

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"On June 26, 160 Russian servicemen were returned from territory controlled by the Kiev regime. In exchange, 160 Ukrainian prisoners of war were handed over," the statement said. The returned Russian servicepeople are currently in Belarus, and the Commissioner for Human Rights in Russia, Yana Lantratova, is working with them, the ministry said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260515/russia--ukraine-swap-205-pows-each-in-latest-exchange-1124129230.html

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