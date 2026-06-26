https://sputnikglobe.com/20260626/russia-ukraine-exchange-160-for-160-pows-1124364214.html
Ukraine and Russia Exchange 160 PoWs Each in Fresh Swap Deal
Ukraine and Russia Exchange 160 PoWs Each in Fresh Swap Deal
Sputnik International
In a major reciprocal swap, Russia and Ukraine traded 160 prisoners of war each on Friday, the Russian Defense Ministry announced.
2026-06-26T11:45+0000
2026-06-26T11:45+0000
2026-06-26T11:53+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
ukraine
russian defense ministry
uae
pow
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/19/1122126349_0:15:1055:608_1920x0_80_0_0_0c923bd805e62d0a5a1c3c640a706341.jpg
"On June 26, 160 Russian servicemen were returned from territory controlled by the Kiev regime. In exchange, 160 Ukrainian prisoners of war were handed over," the statement said. The returned Russian servicepeople are currently in Belarus, and the Commissioner for Human Rights in Russia, Yana Lantratova, is working with them, the ministry said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260515/russia--ukraine-swap-205-pows-each-in-latest-exchange-1124129230.html
russia
ukraine
uae
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/19/1122126349_114:0:943:622_1920x0_80_0_0_77c160cc8b9849749a9608f64c17518e.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russia, ukraine, russian defense ministry, uae, pow
russia, ukraine, russian defense ministry, uae, pow
Ukraine and Russia Exchange 160 PoWs Each in Fresh Swap Deal
11:45 GMT 26.06.2026 (Updated: 11:53 GMT 26.06.2026)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - In a major reciprocal swap, Russia and Ukraine traded 160 prisoners of war each on Friday, the Russian Defense Ministry announced.
"On June 26, 160 Russian servicemen were returned from territory controlled by the Kiev regime. In exchange, 160 Ukrainian prisoners of war were handed over," the statement said.
The returned Russian servicepeople are currently in Belarus, and the Commissioner for Human Rights in Russia, Yana Lantratova, is working with them, the ministry said.
"For the return of Russian servicepeople from captivity, humanitarian mediation efforts were provided by the United Arab Emirates," the ministry said.