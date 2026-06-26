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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260626/russia-ukraine-exchange-160-for-160-pows-1124364214.html
Ukraine and Russia Exchange 160 PoWs Each in Fresh Swap Deal
Ukraine and Russia Exchange 160 PoWs Each in Fresh Swap Deal
Sputnik International
In a major reciprocal swap, Russia and Ukraine traded 160 prisoners of war each on Friday, the Russian Defense Ministry announced.
2026-06-26T11:45+0000
2026-06-26T11:53+0000
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"On June 26, 160 Russian servicemen were returned from territory controlled by the Kiev regime. In exchange, 160 Ukrainian prisoners of war were handed over," the statement said. The returned Russian servicepeople are currently in Belarus, and the Commissioner for Human Rights in Russia, Yana Lantratova, is working with them, the ministry said.
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Ukraine and Russia Exchange 160 PoWs Each in Fresh Swap Deal

11:45 GMT 26.06.2026 (Updated: 11:53 GMT 26.06.2026)
© Sputnik / Press Service of the Russian Ministry of Defense / Go to the mediabankRussian servicemen returned from Ukrainian captivity.
Russian servicemen returned from Ukrainian captivity. - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.06.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - In a major reciprocal swap, Russia and Ukraine traded 160 prisoners of war each on Friday, the Russian Defense Ministry announced.
"On June 26, 160 Russian servicemen were returned from territory controlled by the Kiev regime. In exchange, 160 Ukrainian prisoners of war were handed over," the statement said.
The returned Russian servicepeople are currently in Belarus, and the Commissioner for Human Rights in Russia, Yana Lantratova, is working with them, the ministry said.
"For the return of Russian servicepeople from captivity, humanitarian mediation efforts were provided by the United Arab Emirates," the ministry said.
Return of Russian servicemen from Ukrainian captivity - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.05.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russia & Ukraine Swap 205 PoWs Each in Latest Exchange
15 May, 07:06 GMT
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