https://sputnikglobe.com/20260626/russian-scientists-create-revolutionary-new-material-for-skin-treatment-1124362609.html
Russian Scientists Create Revolutionary New Material for Skin Treatment
Russian Scientists Create Revolutionary New Material for Skin Treatment
Sputnik International
The hybrid films developed by a research team at St. Petersburg Polytechnic University can become a much more effective version of the existing adhesive patches.
2026-06-26T06:17+0000
2026-06-26T06:17+0000
2026-06-26T06:17+0000
russia
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How it works:The materials are ready for preclinical studies and could lead to a new efficient method to treat skin damage.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260624/russian-scientists-develop-labgrown-human-retina-to-fight-blindness-1124353003.html
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science & tech, invention, medical science
science & tech, invention, medical science
Russian Scientists Create Revolutionary New Material for Skin Treatment
The hybrid films developed by a research team at St. Petersburg Polytechnic University can become a much more effective version of the existing adhesive patches.
The films are a combination of polyvinyl alcohol and HKUST-1 copper-based metal-organic frameworks
The materials exhibit considerable antibacterial and antifungal properties while showing no significant side effects during tests
The properties of these materials help control the healing of epithelial tissues – the outer layer of skin
The materials are ready for preclinical studies and could lead to a new efficient method to treat skin damage.