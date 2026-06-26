https://sputnikglobe.com/20260626/russian-scientists-create-revolutionary-new-material-for-skin-treatment-1124362609.html

Russian Scientists Create Revolutionary New Material for Skin Treatment

Russian Scientists Create Revolutionary New Material for Skin Treatment

Sputnik International

The hybrid films developed by a research team at St. Petersburg Polytechnic University can become a much more effective version of the existing adhesive patches.

2026-06-26T06:17+0000

2026-06-26T06:17+0000

2026-06-26T06:17+0000

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How it works:The materials are ready for preclinical studies and could lead to a new efficient method to treat skin damage.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260624/russian-scientists-develop-labgrown-human-retina-to-fight-blindness-1124353003.html

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