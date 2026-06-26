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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260626/sputniks-parent-group-rossiya-segodnya-plans-on-expanding-into-pakistan---director-general--1124365076.html
Sputnik's Parent Group Rossiya Segodnya Plans on Expanding Into Pakistan - Director-General
Sputnik's Parent Group Rossiya Segodnya Plans on Expanding Into Pakistan - Director-General
Sputnik International
Rossiya Segodnya plans to establish an editorial center in Pakistan and a broader correspondent network across the country, launching Urdu-language social media platforms, the group's Director-General Dmitry Kiselev said.
2026-06-26T14:33+0000
2026-06-26T14:33+0000
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Coverage is expected to focus on foreign policy issues and domestic developments.The organization also aims to bolster ties with the Pakistani press, Kiselev added.A clear example of such cooperation is the Moscow-Islamabad Media Forum, which brings together senior officials, diplomats, and policy experts from both countries, the media boss said.Existing partnerships draw on Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with the Associated Press of Pakistan, The Nation, and Pakistan Observer — signed in Islamabad last year — as well as the presence of a RIA Novosti permanent correspondent in Pakistan.That said, collaboration between Russian and Pakistani media organizations should not be viewed solely through a strategic lens, he pointed out, as it is part of a broader effort to build bridges between countries and societies.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260429/new-routes-between-asia-and-europe-discussed-at-rossiya-segodnya-roundtable-1124060903.html
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Sputnik's Parent Group Rossiya Segodnya Plans on Expanding Into Pakistan - Director-General

14:33 GMT 26.06.2026
© Sputnik / Alexey Filippov / Go to the mediabankRossiya Segodnya media group.
Rossiya Segodnya media group. - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.06.2026
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Rossiya Segodnya intends to set up a Pakistani editorial center, expand its nationwide correspondent network, and roll out Urdu-language social media channels, Director-General Dmitry Kiselev said.
Coverage is expected to focus on foreign policy issues and domestic developments.
The organization also aims to bolster ties with the Pakistani press, Kiselev added.
A clear example of such cooperation is the Moscow-Islamabad Media Forum, which brings together senior officials, diplomats, and policy experts from both countries, the media boss said.
Existing partnerships draw on Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with the Associated Press of Pakistan, The Nation, and Pakistan Observer — signed in Islamabad last year — as well as the presence of a RIA Novosti permanent correspondent in Pakistan.
That said, collaboration between Russian and Pakistani media organizations should not be viewed solely through a strategic lens, he pointed out, as it is part of a broader effort to build bridges between countries and societies.
New routes between Asia and Europe discussed at Rossiya Segodnya roundtable - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.04.2026
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New Routes Between Asia and Europe Discussed at Rossiya Segodnya Roundtable
29 April, 10:39 GMT
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