https://sputnikglobe.com/20260429/new-routes-between-asia-and-europe-discussed-at-rossiya-segodnya-roundtable-1124060903.html

New Routes Between Asia and Europe Discussed at Rossiya Segodnya Roundtable

New Routes Between Asia and Europe Discussed at Rossiya Segodnya Roundtable

Sputnik International

The Rossiya Segodnya media group hosted an international roundtable discussion on current issues in international logistics and the role of transport corridors in modern geopolitics.

2026-04-29T10:39+0000

2026-04-29T10:39+0000

2026-04-29T10:39+0000

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Experts discussed how sanctions, geopolitical tensions, and the restructuring of global supply chains are reshaping key trade routes and redistributing economic and political power across Eurasia. The speakers included Natalya Zadonskaya, Deputy Head of International Projects and Digital Integration at the Directorate of International Transport Corridors; Sergei Lukonin, Head of the China Economics and Policy Sector at the Center for Asia-Pacific Studies at the Institute of World Economy and International Relations (IMEMO) of the Russian Academy of Sciences; Kazbek Maigeldinov, Chairman of the Association of China Researchers public foundation; Wang Yiwei, Director of the Institute of International Affairs and Director of the Center for European Studies at Renmin University of China; and Lakshmi Boojoo, Director of the Economic Policy and Competitiveness Research Center, Mongolia. Natalya Zadonskaya from the Directorate of International Transport Corridors opened the discussion by noting that Russia continues to work with eastern and southern logistics routes, helping to diversify cargo flows – especially in light of the situation in the Strait of Hormuz and other restrictions related to the conflict in the Middle East. The speaker also elaborated on digital solutions being integrated in logistics processes: “We have, among other things, worked with the Republic of Azerbaijan on mutual recognition of electronic digital signatures. <…> The first document using an electronic signature has already been signed in test mode.” Kazbek Maigeldinov (Association of China Researchers) gave an overview of key development trends in Kazakhstan’s transport and logistics system, including the development of the Middle Corridor and routes through China, Central Asia, and the EU. He emphasized that in a highly competitive market, it is crucial to work on multiple fronts, as the country’s transit potential is not only a source of income but also an instrument of sovereignty: “Today, the multi-vector nature of Kazakhstan’s logistics policy is not just rhetoric, but an operational necessity dictated by our geography." Sergei Lukonin (IMEMO RAS) discussed China’s role in transforming global logistics, the future prospects of the Belt and Road Initiative, and the development of Russian-Chinese transport cooperation. He stressed that for China, developing transport corridors is part of a broader economic strategy aimed at strengthening the country’s position in foreign markets: “China is naturally closely monitoring the development of transport corridors and investing heavily in them. But it’s important to understand that for China, transport corridors are not purely logistics. To some extent, they are a program to support the expansion of Chinese business abroad.” Lakshmi Boojoo (Economic Policy and Competitiveness Research Center) spoke about Mongolia’s role as a transit link between Russia and China, the importance of the Trans-Mongolian Railway, commodity exports to China, and the development of logistics infrastructure – including the prospects for building dry ports and intermodal terminals. As she noted, “The main corridor connects Russia through Mongolia with China and is served by the Trans-Mongolian Railway via Ulaanbaatar. Mongolia also actively exports coal and copper to China, with road transport used at several crossings. Looking ahead, the country has the potential to develop logistics hubs and terminals for transit between Russia and China.” Wang Yiwei (Renmin University of China) outlined key factors in the transformation of global logistics, including the weakening of US dominance, the growth of regionalization and digitalization, and the emergence of new trade and logistics hubs. He emphasized the importance of ensuring the security of transport corridors, reforming international payments, and building a more resilient global trading system: “Therefore, we need a systemic approach to ensuring trade connectivity – not just in terms of the free circulation of currency, goods, and raw materials. We need to ensure that all countries benefit equally from this trade, so that it is carried out on a mutually beneficial basis.” Also, commenting on South–Central Asian connectivity, President of the Consortium for Asia Pacific and Eurasian Studies Dr. Khuram Iqbal emphasized the shift toward a more multipolar dynamic: “Central Asia is entering a ‘card table’ phase, where regional decisions are no longer dictated by a few external powers, but shaped by multiple actors with varying degrees of influence.” The speaker noted that while trade corridors are seen as a pillar of regionalism, in reality they are often shaped by great power competition, creating exclusive blocs and sidelining smaller states.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251124/rossiya-segodnya-media-group-chinese-media-to-expand-cooperation--deputy-editor-in-chief-1123161944.html

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