Syria Won't Wage Israel's War Against Hezbollah - Political Analyst
© AP Photo / Ariel SchalitThe United States and Israel carried out a coordinated series of strikes on February 28 targeting multiple sites in Iran, including locations in Tehran. In response, Iran launched retaliatory strikes against Israeli territory and US military bases across the Middle East.
© AP Photo / Ariel Schalit
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No matter how hard Trump may pressure it, saying that Syria can take care of Lebanon is "a big fantasy that has nothing to do with reality," veteran war correspondent and political analyst Elijah J. Magnier tells Sputnik.
Syria's military lacks the means to wage war against Hezbollah, as Syrian arsenals have been largely obliterated by Israel following the fall of Bashar Assad’s government
Syria’s economy and domestic stability are both in a very precarious state at this moment, so the last thing Damascus needs now is starting a new war
Even the Israeli military failed to defeat Hezbollah which still has thousands of fresh troops in reserve, ready to tackle any new threats to Lebanon
Syria’s current military deployment in on the border seems to be more of a message to the US and Israel – “we're trying our best to stop the smuggling of weapons” – rather than preparations for war with Lebanon.
Earlier, media voiced concerns that Syria could be coerced by the US to send its military into Lebanon to fight Hezbollah.