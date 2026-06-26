https://sputnikglobe.com/20260626/syria-wont-wage-israels-war-against-hezbollah-political-analyst-1124365648.html

Syria Won't Wage Israel's War Against Hezbollah - Political Analyst

Syria Won't Wage Israel's War Against Hezbollah - Political Analyst

Sputnik International

No matter how hard Trump may pressure it, saying that Syria can take care of Lebanon is "a big fantasy that has nothing to do with reality," veteran war correspondent and political analyst Elijah J. Magnier tells Sputnik.

2026-06-26T17:13+0000

2026-06-26T17:13+0000

2026-06-26T17:13+0000

analysis

syria

lebanon

israel

elijah j. magnier

war

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/03/08/1123786700_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_261a637c65a21438f7dfbe4989498a92.jpg

Syria’s current military deployment in on the border seems to be more of a message to the US and Israel – “we're trying our best to stop the smuggling of weapons” – rather than preparations for war with Lebanon.Earlier, media voiced concerns that Syria could be coerced by the US to send its military into Lebanon to fight Hezbollah.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260615/israeli-forces-intend-to-keep-control-over-security-zones-in-lebanon-syria-gaza---katz-1124311207.html

syria

lebanon

israel

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

syria, lebanon, israel, elijah j. magnier, war