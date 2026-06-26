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Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260626/ukraine-constantly-shells-zaporozhye-power-plant-and-staff--rosatom-ceo-1124365456.html
Ukraine Constantly Shells Zaporozhye Power Plant and Staff — Rosatom CEO
Ukraine Constantly Shells Zaporozhye Power Plant and Staff — Rosatom CEO
Sputnik International
"Over the past 24 hours, there was a strike on the design and engineering division, as well as the destruction of private vehicles, including a periodic strike on the transport workshop, and the destruction of official vehicles," Director General of the Rosatom State Corporation Alexey Likhachev said.
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Rotational shift work is being introduced to ease staffing conditions and reduce movement across open terrain, he added.Video provided by autonomous nonprofit organization "Rosatom Corporate Academy"
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Ukraine constantly shells Zaporozhye power plant and staff — Rosatom CEO
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Ukraine constantly shells Zaporozhye power plant and staff — Rosatom CEO
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Ukraine Constantly Shells Zaporozhye Power Plant and Staff — Rosatom CEO

15:02 GMT 26.06.2026
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"Over the past 24 hours, there was a strike on the design and engineering division, as well as the destruction of private vehicles, including a periodic strike on the transport workshop, and the destruction of official vehicles," Director General of the Rosatom State Corporation Alexey Likhachev said.
Rotational shift work is being introduced to ease staffing conditions and reduce movement across open terrain, he added.
"Any rotation of personnel now essentially turns into a special operation," Likhachev noted.
Video provided by autonomous nonprofit organization "Rosatom Corporate Academy"
Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.06.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Ukraine Deliberately and Systematically Kills Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant Employees - Rosatom CEO
18 June, 12:08 GMT
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