https://sputnikglobe.com/20260626/ukraine-constantly-shells-zaporozhye-power-plant-and-staff--rosatom-ceo-1124365456.html
Ukraine Constantly Shells Zaporozhye Power Plant and Staff — Rosatom CEO
Ukraine Constantly Shells Zaporozhye Power Plant and Staff — Rosatom CEO
Sputnik International
"Over the past 24 hours, there was a strike on the design and engineering division, as well as the destruction of private vehicles, including a periodic strike on the transport workshop, and the destruction of official vehicles," Director General of the Rosatom State Corporation Alexey Likhachev said.
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Rotational shift work is being introduced to ease staffing conditions and reduce movement across open terrain, he added.Video provided by autonomous nonprofit organization "Rosatom Corporate Academy"
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Ukraine constantly shells Zaporozhye power plant and staff — Rosatom CEO
Sputnik International
Ukraine constantly shells Zaporozhye power plant and staff — Rosatom CEO
2026-06-26T15:02+0000
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Ukraine Constantly Shells Zaporozhye Power Plant and Staff — Rosatom CEO
"Over the past 24 hours, there was a strike on the design and engineering division, as well as the destruction of private vehicles, including a periodic strike on the transport workshop, and the destruction of official vehicles," Director General of the Rosatom State Corporation Alexey Likhachev said.
Rotational shift work is being introduced to ease staffing conditions and reduce movement across open terrain, he added.
"Any rotation of personnel now essentially turns into a special operation," Likhachev noted.
Video provided by autonomous nonprofit organization "Rosatom Corporate Academy"