https://sputnikglobe.com/20260626/ukraine-constantly-shells-zaporozhye-power-plant-and-staff--rosatom-ceo-1124365456.html

Ukraine Constantly Shells Zaporozhye Power Plant and Staff — Rosatom CEO

Ukraine Constantly Shells Zaporozhye Power Plant and Staff — Rosatom CEO

Sputnik International

"Over the past 24 hours, there was a strike on the design and engineering division, as well as the destruction of private vehicles, including a periodic strike on the transport workshop, and the destruction of official vehicles," Director General of the Rosatom State Corporation Alexey Likhachev said.

2026-06-26T15:02+0000

2026-06-26T15:02+0000

2026-06-26T15:02+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

zaporozhye

rosatom

russia

zaporozhye npp

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/06/1a/1124365300_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_90fb6d560cf0563f7cb689a2cf4e9145.jpg

Rotational shift work is being introduced to ease staffing conditions and reduce movement across open terrain, he added.Video provided by autonomous nonprofit organization "Rosatom Corporate Academy"

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260618/ukraine-deliberately-and-systematically-kills-zaporozhye-nuclear-power-plant-employees---rosatom-1124327924.html

zaporozhye

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ukraine constantly shells Zaporozhye power plant and staff — Rosatom CEO Sputnik International Ukraine constantly shells Zaporozhye power plant and staff — Rosatom CEO 2026-06-26T15:02+0000 true PT0M53S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

zaporozhye, rosatom, russia, zaporozhye npp