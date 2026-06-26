https://sputnikglobe.com/20260626/ukrainian-radical-coordinated-actions-of-minor-detained-in-russias-dagestan---fsb-1124364753.html
Ukrainian Radical Pulled Strings of Dagestani Teen Terror Suspect - FSB
Ukrainian Radical Pulled Strings of Dagestani Teen Terror Suspect - FSB
Sputnik International
The person detained in Russia's Dagestan conducted terrorist activities in Russia, the United States and Europe with the coordination of the right-wing radical from Ukraine, Kirill Makarenko, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Friday.
2026-06-26T12:39+0000
2026-06-26T12:39+0000
2026-06-26T13:05+0000
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Earlier in the day, the FSB announced that it had apprehended a teenage administrator of a large international online community of terrorist supporters in Dagestan. Makarenko, who kept in contact with the special services of Ukraine, orchestrated the concealment of explosives and weapons across Russia, the statement revealed, and is wanted for plotting terrorist attacks. "He coordinated the radical community's activities, organized attacks on schools in Russia, and participated in discussions on terrorist attack plans in the United States and Europe," the FSB said, adding that Makarenko had produced videos and photos in Ukraine for Western audiences in English with threats of attacks on schools. The fugtive extremist also called for detonating a bomb on America's Independence Day as revenge for the detention of recruited radicals abroad, the statement read, adding that Makarenko oversaw a network of neo-Nazi Telegram channels.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260626/fsb-busts-teen-admin-running-ukraine-backed-terrorist-cell-1124363102.html
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Ukrainian Radical Pulled Strings of Dagestani Teen Terror Suspect - FSB
12:39 GMT 26.06.2026 (Updated: 13:05 GMT 26.06.2026)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A detainee in Russia's Dagestan had been conducting terrorist operations across Russia, the United States, and Europe—coordinated by Ukrainian right-wing extremist Kirill Makarenko, the FSB reported on Friday.
Earlier in the day, the FSB announced that it had apprehended a teenage administrator of a large international online community of terrorist supporters in Dagestan.
"The detainee conducted terrorist activities in Russia, the United States, and Europe under the supervision of Ukrainian special services operatives, including Kirill Makarenko, a Kiev-based extremist. In online communities created by the radicals, Makarenko called for crimes in Washington using ammonium-based improvised explosive devices," the FSB said in a statement.
Makarenko, who kept in contact with the special services of Ukraine, orchestrated the concealment of explosives and weapons across Russia, the statement revealed, and is wanted for plotting terrorist attacks.
"He coordinated the radical community's activities, organized attacks on schools in Russia, and participated in discussions on terrorist attack plans in the United States and Europe," the FSB said, adding that Makarenko had produced videos and photos in Ukraine for Western audiences in English with threats of attacks on schools.
The fugtive extremist also called for detonating a bomb on America's Independence Day as revenge for the detention of recruited radicals abroad, the statement read, adding that Makarenko oversaw a network of neo-Nazi Telegram channels.