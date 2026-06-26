https://sputnikglobe.com/20260626/ukrainian-radical-coordinated-actions-of-minor-detained-in-russias-dagestan---fsb-1124364753.html

Ukrainian Radical Pulled Strings of Dagestani Teen Terror Suspect - FSB

Ukrainian Radical Pulled Strings of Dagestani Teen Terror Suspect - FSB

Sputnik International

The person detained in Russia's Dagestan conducted terrorist activities in Russia, the United States and Europe with the coordination of the right-wing radical from Ukraine, Kirill Makarenko, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Friday.

2026-06-26T12:39+0000

2026-06-26T12:39+0000

2026-06-26T13:05+0000

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Earlier in the day, the FSB announced that it had apprehended a teenage administrator of a large international online community of terrorist supporters in Dagestan. Makarenko, who kept in contact with the special services of Ukraine, orchestrated the concealment of explosives and weapons across Russia, the statement revealed, and is wanted for plotting terrorist attacks. "He coordinated the radical community's activities, organized attacks on schools in Russia, and participated in discussions on terrorist attack plans in the United States and Europe," the FSB said, adding that Makarenko had produced videos and photos in Ukraine for Western audiences in English with threats of attacks on schools. The fugtive extremist also called for detonating a bomb on America's Independence Day as revenge for the detention of recruited radicals abroad, the statement read, adding that Makarenko oversaw a network of neo-Nazi Telegram channels.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260626/fsb-busts-teen-admin-running-ukraine-backed-terrorist-cell-1124363102.html

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