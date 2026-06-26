https://sputnikglobe.com/20260626/us-cannot-be-considered-fully-neutral-on-ukraine---kremlin-1124364007.html

US Cannot Be Considered Fully Neutral On Ukraine - Kremlin

US Cannot Be Considered Fully Neutral On Ukraine - Kremlin

Sputnik International

"If we talk about absolute neutrality, then, of course, the term 'absolute neutrality' is not applicable, because the United States still supplies — it used to be pseudo-for-free, now it supplies most of the weapons to Ukraine for money — provides assistance to Ukraine and others, and technology, and so on," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

2026-06-26T10:26+0000

2026-06-26T10:26+0000

2026-06-26T10:26+0000

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Russia appreciates the willingness of the United States to help bring about a peaceful settlement in the Ukrainian conflict, given its influence, Dmitry Peskov said. Russia remains open to the peaceful settlement process in Ukraine, the spokesman added. The United States did not abandon its readiness to help resolve the conflict in Ukraine, Trump promised to step up efforts after resolving the Iranian issue, Peskov concluded.

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