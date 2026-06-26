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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260626/us-cannot-be-considered-fully-neutral-on-ukraine---kremlin-1124364007.html
US Cannot Be Considered Fully Neutral On Ukraine - Kremlin
US Cannot Be Considered Fully Neutral On Ukraine - Kremlin
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"If we talk about absolute neutrality, then, of course, the term 'absolute neutrality' is not applicable, because the United States still supplies — it used to be pseudo-for-free, now it supplies most of the weapons to Ukraine for money — provides assistance to Ukraine and others, and technology, and so on," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.
2026-06-26T10:26+0000
2026-06-26T10:26+0000
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Russia appreciates the willingness of the United States to help bring about a peaceful settlement in the Ukrainian conflict, given its influence, Dmitry Peskov said. Russia remains open to the peaceful settlement process in Ukraine, the spokesman added. The United States did not abandon its readiness to help resolve the conflict in Ukraine, Trump promised to step up efforts after resolving the Iranian issue, Peskov concluded.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260612/rubio-on-russia-day-says-us-remains-committed-to-ukraine-conflict-resolution-1124304419.html
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US Cannot Be Considered Fully Neutral On Ukraine - Kremlin

10:26 GMT 26.06.2026
© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump at the press conference following their meeting in Anchorage, Alaska. August 15, 2025.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump at the press conference following their meeting in Anchorage, Alaska. August 15, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.06.2026
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"If we talk about absolute neutrality, then, of course, the term 'absolute neutrality' is not applicable, because the United States still supplies — it used to be pseudo-for-free, now it supplies most of the weapons to Ukraine for money — provides assistance to Ukraine and others, and technology, and so on," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
Russia appreciates the willingness of the United States to help bring about a peaceful settlement in the Ukrainian conflict, given its influence, Dmitry Peskov said.
"Given the influence of the United States on European countries, given the influence of the United States on Ukraine, and given the sincere desire, as it seems to us, of [US] President Trump and his negotiating team to help bring about a peaceful settlement, we highly appreciate this willingness [to provide mediation services for a settlement in Ukraine]," Peskov told reporters.
Russia remains open to the peaceful settlement process in Ukraine, the spokesman added.
The United States did not abandon its readiness to help resolve the conflict in Ukraine, Trump promised to step up efforts after resolving the Iranian issue, Peskov concluded.
Secretary of State Marco Rubio testifies before the Senate Committee on Appropriations subcommittee hearing to review the Fiscal Year 2026 budget request for the U.S. Department of State on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, May 20, 2025 - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.06.2026
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