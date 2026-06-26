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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260626/world-gymnastics-must-punish-discrimination-of-russias-athletes-expert-1124365797.html
World Gymnastics Must Punish Discrimination of Russia's Athletes – Expert
World Gymnastics Must Punish Discrimination of Russia's Athletes – Expert
Sputnik International
The World Gymnastics organization should impose an appropriate penalty on the “renegades” who ignore their policy of “sport must be separate from politics”, journalist Rick Sterling tells Sputnik.
2026-06-26T18:26+0000
2026-06-26T18:26+0000
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If this violation is not penalized, “it will mean the further breakdown of international standards and governance” – the discrimination of the Iranian team at the FIFA World Cup in the US is one example of this “negative trend”.“World Gymnastics cannot permit a host nation or city to brazenly violate the organization's decisions and policy. If they fail to do this, it will lead to ever more breakdown, hypocrisy and politicization of international sports,” Sterling said.Earlier, the mayor of the Romanian city Cluj-Napoca where the gymnastics Challenge Cup is being held said that he would not allow Russia’s flag and anthem being used at the event, despite the fact that they are permitted by World Gymnastics.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260626/romanian-gymnastics-federation-should-be-fined-for-not-allowing-russian-symbols--russian-deputy-1124363252.html
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World Gymnastics Must Punish Discrimination of Russia's Athletes – Expert

18:26 GMT 26.06.2026
© Sputnik / Alexander Vilf / Go to the mediabankYana Kudryavtseva (Russia) performs the hoop routine during the rhythmic gymnastics individual all-around competition at the XXXI Summer Olympics
Yana Kudryavtseva (Russia) performs the hoop routine during the rhythmic gymnastics individual all-around competition at the XXXI Summer Olympics - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.06.2026
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The World Gymnastics organization should impose an appropriate penalty on the “renegades” who ignore their policy of “sport must be separate from politics”, journalist Rick Sterling tells Sputnik.
If this violation is not penalized, “it will mean the further breakdown of international standards and governance” – the discrimination of the Iranian team at the FIFA World Cup in the US is one example of this “negative trend”.
“World Gymnastics cannot permit a host nation or city to brazenly violate the organization's decisions and policy. If they fail to do this, it will lead to ever more breakdown, hypocrisy and politicization of international sports,” Sterling said.
Russian gymnasts - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.06.2026
World
Romanian Gymnastics Federation Must Face Penalties For Russian Flag Ban - Legislator
09:03 GMT
Earlier, the mayor of the Romanian city Cluj-Napoca where the gymnastics Challenge Cup is being held said that he would not allow Russia’s flag and anthem being used at the event, despite the fact that they are permitted by World Gymnastics.
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