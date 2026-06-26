https://sputnikglobe.com/20260626/world-gymnastics-must-punish-discrimination-of-russias-athletes-expert-1124365797.html

World Gymnastics Must Punish Discrimination of Russia's Athletes – Expert

World Gymnastics Must Punish Discrimination of Russia's Athletes – Expert

Sputnik International

The World Gymnastics organization should impose an appropriate penalty on the “renegades” who ignore their policy of “sport must be separate from politics”, journalist Rick Sterling tells Sputnik.

2026-06-26T18:26+0000

2026-06-26T18:26+0000

2026-06-26T18:26+0000

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If this violation is not penalized, “it will mean the further breakdown of international standards and governance” – the discrimination of the Iranian team at the FIFA World Cup in the US is one example of this “negative trend”.“World Gymnastics cannot permit a host nation or city to brazenly violate the organization's decisions and policy. If they fail to do this, it will lead to ever more breakdown, hypocrisy and politicization of international sports,” Sterling said.Earlier, the mayor of the Romanian city Cluj-Napoca where the gymnastics Challenge Cup is being held said that he would not allow Russia’s flag and anthem being used at the event, despite the fact that they are permitted by World Gymnastics.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260626/romanian-gymnastics-federation-should-be-fined-for-not-allowing-russian-symbols--russian-deputy-1124363252.html

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