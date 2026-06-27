https://sputnikglobe.com/20260627/hezbollah-rejects-israel-lebanon-agreement-calls-it-invalid-leader-1124368102.html

Hezbollah Rejects Israel-Lebanon Agreement, Calls It Invalid - Leader

Hezbollah Rejects Israel-Lebanon Agreement, Calls It Invalid - Leader

Sputnik International

Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem on Saturday said the agreement signed between Lebanon and Israel in Washington is invalid, and called it "a loss of sovereignty."

2026-06-27T18:03+0000

2026-06-27T18:03+0000

2026-06-27T18:09+0000

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On Friday, representatives of Lebanon and Israel signed a US-brokered framework agreement in Washington aimed at resolving the conflict. The provision linking the withdrawal of Israeli troops to Hezbollah's disarmament was an extremely dangerous proposal that crossed all "red lines," he added. Earlier this month, Reuters reported, citing a US official, that Israel and Hezbollah had agreed to a ceasefire starting June 19.However, exchanges of strikes continued on June 20. Chief of Staff of the Israel Defense Forces Eyal Zamir described the ceasefire as fragile and called on troops to be prepared for renewed hostilities.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260626/syria-wont-wage-israels-war-against-hezbollah-political-analyst-1124365648.html

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