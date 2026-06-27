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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260627/hezbollah-rejects-israel-lebanon-agreement-calls-it-invalid-leader-1124368102.html
Hezbollah Rejects Israel-Lebanon Agreement, Calls It Invalid - Leader
Hezbollah Rejects Israel-Lebanon Agreement, Calls It Invalid - Leader
Sputnik International
Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem on Saturday said the agreement signed between Lebanon and Israel in Washington is invalid, and called it "a loss of sovereignty."
2026-06-27T18:03+0000
2026-06-27T18:09+0000
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On Friday, representatives of Lebanon and Israel signed a US-brokered framework agreement in Washington aimed at resolving the conflict. The provision linking the withdrawal of Israeli troops to Hezbollah's disarmament was an extremely dangerous proposal that crossed all "red lines," he added. Earlier this month, Reuters reported, citing a US official, that Israel and Hezbollah had agreed to a ceasefire starting June 19.However, exchanges of strikes continued on June 20. Chief of Staff of the Israel Defense Forces Eyal Zamir described the ceasefire as fragile and called on troops to be prepared for renewed hostilities.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260626/syria-wont-wage-israels-war-against-hezbollah-political-analyst-1124365648.html
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Hezbollah Rejects Israel-Lebanon Agreement, Calls It Invalid - Leader

18:03 GMT 27.06.2026 (Updated: 18:09 GMT 27.06.2026)
© AP Photo / Hassan AmmarHezbollah fighters rise their group's flag and shout slogans, as they attend the funeral procession of Hezbollah fighter, Bilal Nemr Rmeiti, who was killed by Israeli shelling, during his funeral procession in Majadel village, south Lebanon, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023
Hezbollah fighters rise their group's flag and shout slogans, as they attend the funeral procession of Hezbollah fighter, Bilal Nemr Rmeiti, who was killed by Israeli shelling, during his funeral procession in Majadel village, south Lebanon, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.06.2026
© AP Photo / Hassan Ammar
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DOHA (Sputnik) – Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem on Saturday said the agreement signed between Lebanon and Israel in Washington is invalid, and called it "a loss of sovereignty."
On Friday, representatives of Lebanon and Israel signed a US-brokered framework agreement in Washington aimed at resolving the conflict.
"This agreement is not valid. The provisions of the Iranian-US memorandum of understanding must be implemented. The framework agreement concluded in Washington is humiliation, disgrace and a loss of sovereignty," Qassem said in a video address broadcast by Lebanese television channel Al-Manar.
The provision linking the withdrawal of Israeli troops to Hezbollah's disarmament was an extremely dangerous proposal that crossed all "red lines," he added.
The United States and Israel carried out a coordinated series of strikes on February 28 targeting multiple sites in Iran, including locations in Tehran. In response, Iran launched retaliatory strikes against Israeli territory and US military bases across the Middle East. - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.06.2026
Analysis
Syria Won't Wage Israel's War Against Hezbollah - Political Analyst
Yesterday, 17:13 GMT
Earlier this month, Reuters reported, citing a US official, that Israel and Hezbollah had agreed to a ceasefire starting June 19.
However, exchanges of strikes continued on June 20. Chief of Staff of the Israel Defense Forces Eyal Zamir described the ceasefire as fragile and called on troops to be prepared for renewed hostilities.
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