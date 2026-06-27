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The Israeli and US military launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran on February 28, 2026, over its alleged development of a nuclear program. Iran consistently stated that the program was peaceful in nature. In retaliation to US-Israeli attacks, Iran launched operation True Promise 4.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260627/iran-strikes-us-military-positions-in-response-to-american-attack--irgc-1124366506.html
Iran Strikes US Military Positions in Response to American Attack — IRGC
Iran Strikes US Military Positions in Response to American Attack — IRGC
Sputnik International
Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said its naval forces targeted and hit US military positions in the region in response to the American aggression.
2026-06-27T03:03+0000
2026-06-27T05:03+0000
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The US had used “various pretexts,” including a vessel allegedly passing through an unauthorized route in the Strait of Hormuz, the IRGC said.The statement also cited the fifth clause of the Islamabad Understanding, saying arrangements for monitoring navigation and crossings through the Strait of Hormuz must be coordinated with Iran.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260627/us-forces-carry-out-airstrikes-against-iran-near-strait-of-hormuz--centcom-1124366218.html
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Iran Strikes US Military Positions in Response to American Attack — IRGC

03:03 GMT 27.06.2026 (Updated: 05:03 GMT 27.06.2026)
© AP Photo / Alireza Sot AkbarIn this photo provided by the Iranian Students News Agency (ISNA), a surface-to-surface missile is launched during the Iranian Revolutionary Guards maneuver in an undisclosed location in Iran, Tuesday, July 3, 2012c
In this photo provided by the Iranian Students News Agency (ISNA), a surface-to-surface missile is launched during the Iranian Revolutionary Guards maneuver in an undisclosed location in Iran, Tuesday, July 3, 2012c - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.06.2026
© AP Photo / Alireza Sot Akbar
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Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said its naval forces targeted and hit US military positions in the region in response to the American aggression.
The US had used “various pretexts,” including a vessel allegedly passing through an unauthorized route in the Strait of Hormuz, the IRGC said.
The statement also cited the fifth clause of the Islamabad Understanding, saying arrangements for monitoring navigation and crossings through the Strait of Hormuz must be coordinated with Iran.
F-35 - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.06.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
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