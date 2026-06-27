https://sputnikglobe.com/20260627/iran-strikes-us-military-positions-in-response-to-american-attack--irgc-1124366506.html
Iran Strikes US Military Positions in Response to American Attack — IRGC
Iran Strikes US Military Positions in Response to American Attack — IRGC
Sputnik International
Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said its naval forces targeted and hit US military positions in the region in response to the American aggression.
2026-06-27T03:03+0000
2026-06-27T03:03+0000
2026-06-27T05:03+0000
us-israel war on iran
us
islamic revolutionary guard corps (irgc)
retaliation
retaliatory strikes
iran
us-iran relations
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/06/1b/1124366557_0:0:3080:1733_1920x0_80_0_0_86260e4ce2b03f2b14b44198528a87f1.jpg
The US had used “various pretexts,” including a vessel allegedly passing through an unauthorized route in the Strait of Hormuz, the IRGC said.The statement also cited the fifth clause of the Islamabad Understanding, saying arrangements for monitoring navigation and crossings through the Strait of Hormuz must be coordinated with Iran.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260627/us-forces-carry-out-airstrikes-against-iran-near-strait-of-hormuz--centcom-1124366218.html
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/06/1b/1124366557_94:0:2825:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_02c66e15ae5c8c369be5eb42126e7557.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
us, islamic revolutionary guard corps (irgc), retaliation, retaliatory strikes, iran, us-iran relations
us, islamic revolutionary guard corps (irgc), retaliation, retaliatory strikes, iran, us-iran relations
Iran Strikes US Military Positions in Response to American Attack — IRGC
03:03 GMT 27.06.2026 (Updated: 05:03 GMT 27.06.2026)
Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said its naval forces targeted and hit US military positions in the region in response to the American aggression.
The US had used “various pretexts,” including a vessel allegedly passing through an unauthorized route in the Strait of Hormuz, the IRGC said.
The statement also cited the fifth clause of the Islamabad Understanding, saying arrangements for monitoring navigation and crossings through the Strait of Hormuz must be coordinated with Iran.