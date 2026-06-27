https://sputnikglobe.com/20260627/iran-strikes-us-military-positions-in-response-to-american-attack--irgc-1124366506.html

Iran Strikes US Military Positions in Response to American Attack — IRGC

Iran Strikes US Military Positions in Response to American Attack — IRGC

Sputnik International

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said its naval forces targeted and hit US military positions in the region in response to the American aggression.

2026-06-27T03:03+0000

2026-06-27T03:03+0000

2026-06-27T05:03+0000

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islamic revolutionary guard corps (irgc)

retaliation

retaliatory strikes

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The US had used “various pretexts,” including a vessel allegedly passing through an unauthorized route in the Strait of Hormuz, the IRGC said.The statement also cited the fifth clause of the Islamabad Understanding, saying arrangements for monitoring navigation and crossings through the Strait of Hormuz must be coordinated with Iran.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260627/us-forces-carry-out-airstrikes-against-iran-near-strait-of-hormuz--centcom-1124366218.html

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us, islamic revolutionary guard corps (irgc), retaliation, retaliatory strikes, iran, us-iran relations