https://sputnikglobe.com/20260627/iran-will-decisively-respond-to-memorandum-violations-by-us--adviser-to-supreme-leader-1124367798.html
Iran Will Decisively Respond to Memorandum Violations by US – Adviser to Supreme Leader
Iran Will Decisively Respond to Memorandum Violations by US – Adviser to Supreme Leader
Sputnik International
Iran will respond harshly and decisively to the violations by the US of each of the points of the memorandum of understanding, Mohsen Rezaei, adviser to the Iranian supreme leader, said on Saturday.
2026-06-27T11:34+0000
2026-06-27T11:34+0000
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The US Central Command on Friday confirmed strikes on Iran in response to an alleged attack on a commercial vessel in the Strait of Hormuz. Later, the Iranian military launched strikes against several US military facilities in the Middle East.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260627/iran-strikes-us-military-positions-in-response-to-american-attack--irgc-1124366506.html
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Iran Will Decisively Respond to Memorandum Violations by US – Adviser to Supreme Leader
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Iran will respond harshly and decisively to the violations by the US of each of the points of the memorandum of understanding, Mohsen Rezaei, adviser to the Iranian supreme leader, said on Saturday.
The US Central Command on Friday confirmed strikes on Iran in response to an alleged attack on a commercial vessel in the Strait of Hormuz. Later, the Iranian military launched strikes against several US military facilities in the Middle East.
"By supporting the actions of its puppet forces in the region, the United States violated the first paragraph of the memorandum of understanding and, by continuing to create tension in the Strait of Hormuz, the fifth paragraph. Iran will respond harshly and decisively to the violation by the United States of each of the points of the memorandum," Rezaei said on X.