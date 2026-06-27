https://sputnikglobe.com/20260627/iran-will-decisively-respond-to-memorandum-violations-by-us--adviser-to-supreme-leader-1124367798.html

Iran Will Decisively Respond to Memorandum Violations by US – Adviser to Supreme Leader

Iran Will Decisively Respond to Memorandum Violations by US – Adviser to Supreme Leader

Sputnik International

Iran will respond harshly and decisively to the violations by the US of each of the points of the memorandum of understanding, Mohsen Rezaei, adviser to the Iranian supreme leader, said on Saturday.

2026-06-27T11:34+0000

2026-06-27T11:34+0000

2026-06-27T11:34+0000

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The US Central Command on Friday confirmed strikes on Iran in response to an alleged attack on a commercial vessel in the Strait of Hormuz. Later, the Iranian military launched strikes against several US military facilities in the Middle East.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260627/iran-strikes-us-military-positions-in-response-to-american-attack--irgc-1124366506.html

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