https://sputnikglobe.com/20260627/israeli-army-prepares-for-long-term-presence-in-southern-lebanon-defense-minister-1124368345.html

Israeli Army Prepares for Long-Term Presence in Southern Lebanon – Defense Minister

Israeli Army Prepares for Long-Term Presence in Southern Lebanon – Defense Minister

Sputnik International

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) are preparing for a long-term deployment in the security zone in southern Lebanon until the complete disarmament of Hezbollah, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said on Saturday.

2026-06-27T18:20+0000

2026-06-27T18:20+0000

2026-06-27T18:20+0000

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On Friday, Lebanon and Israel signed a framework agreement in Washington with US mediation to resolve the ongoing conflict. "[Israeli] Prime Minister [Benjamin Netanyahu] and I instructed the IDF to prepare for a long-term stay in the security zone and to prepare accordingly to protect the soldiers and eliminate threats to the northern settlements," Katz said in a video address. Katz also said that the signed agreement in particular envisages that Israeli forces will not withdraw from southern Lebanon until the Hezbollah is fully disarmed across the country and the security of northern Israeli residents is ensured.

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