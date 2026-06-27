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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260627/israeli-army-prepares-for-long-term-presence-in-southern-lebanon-defense-minister-1124368345.html
Israeli Army Prepares for Long-Term Presence in Southern Lebanon – Defense Minister
Israeli Army Prepares for Long-Term Presence in Southern Lebanon – Defense Minister
Sputnik International
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) are preparing for a long-term deployment in the security zone in southern Lebanon until the complete disarmament of Hezbollah, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said on Saturday.
2026-06-27T18:20+0000
2026-06-27T18:20+0000
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On Friday, Lebanon and Israel signed a framework agreement in Washington with US mediation to resolve the ongoing conflict. "[Israeli] Prime Minister [Benjamin Netanyahu] and I instructed the IDF to prepare for a long-term stay in the security zone and to prepare accordingly to protect the soldiers and eliminate threats to the northern settlements," Katz said in a video address. Katz also said that the signed agreement in particular envisages that Israeli forces will not withdraw from southern Lebanon until the Hezbollah is fully disarmed across the country and the security of northern Israeli residents is ensured.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260627/hezbollah-rejects-israel-lebanon-agreement-calls-it-invalid-leader-1124368102.html
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Israeli Army Prepares for Long-Term Presence in Southern Lebanon – Defense Minister

18:20 GMT 27.06.2026
© AP Photo / Ohad ZwigenbergIsraeli soldiers are seen near the Gaza Strip border in southern Israel, Monday, March 4, 2024
Israeli soldiers are seen near the Gaza Strip border in southern Israel, Monday, March 4, 2024 - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.06.2026
© AP Photo / Ohad Zwigenberg
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TEL AVIV (Sputnik) - The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) are preparing for a long-term deployment in the security zone in southern Lebanon until the complete disarmament of Hezbollah, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said on Saturday.
On Friday, Lebanon and Israel signed a framework agreement in Washington with US mediation to resolve the ongoing conflict.
"[Israeli] Prime Minister [Benjamin Netanyahu] and I instructed the IDF to prepare for a long-term stay in the security zone and to prepare accordingly to protect the soldiers and eliminate threats to the northern settlements," Katz said in a video address.
Katz also said that the signed agreement in particular envisages that Israeli forces will not withdraw from southern Lebanon until the Hezbollah is fully disarmed across the country and the security of northern Israeli residents is ensured.
Hezbollah fighters rise their group's flag and shout slogans, as they attend the funeral procession of Hezbollah fighter, Bilal Nemr Rmeiti, who was killed by Israeli shelling, during his funeral procession in Majadel village, south Lebanon, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.06.2026
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