https://sputnikglobe.com/20260627/russia-will-not-leave-ban-on-russian-flag-at-competitions-in-romania-unanswered--mfa-spox-1124367943.html
Russia Will Not Leave Russia Flag Ban at Romania Competition Unanswered – MFA Spox
Russia Will Not Leave Russia Flag Ban at Romania Competition Unanswered – MFA Spox
Sputnik International
Russia will not leave unanswered the Romanian government's decision to ban the use of Russian state symbols by the rhythmic gymnastics team at the World Challenge Cup in the Romanian city of Cluj-Napoca, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Saturday.
2026-06-27T13:40+0000
2026-06-27T13:40+0000
2026-06-27T13:47+0000
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"Russia will not leave this issue without consequences," Zakharova said in the statement.Increased Russophobia in Romania is bearing "ugly fruit" when random figures are allowed to commit arbitrariness and disgrace the country, Zakharova said, and called for Romania to be deprived of the right to host competitions.Romania's ban contradicted the recent decisions of the International Gymnastics Federation and the European Gymnastics Union, she said.
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Russia Will Not Leave Russia Flag Ban at Romania Competition Unanswered – MFA Spox
13:40 GMT 27.06.2026 (Updated: 13:47 GMT 27.06.2026)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia will not leave the Romanian government's decision to ban the use of Russian state symbols by the rhythmic gymnastics team at the World Challenge Cup in the Romanian city of Cluj-Napoca unanswered, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Saturday.
"Russia will not leave this issue without consequences," Zakharova said in the statement.
Increased Russophobia in Romania is bearing "ugly fruit" when random figures are allowed to commit arbitrariness and disgrace the country, Zakharova said, and called for Romania to be deprived of the right to host competitions.
Romania's ban contradicted the recent decisions of the International Gymnastics Federation and the European Gymnastics Union, she said.
"The only possible, logical reaction from the Russian side was the refusal to participate in the competition," Zakharova added.