https://sputnikglobe.com/20260627/russia-will-not-leave-ban-on-russian-flag-at-competitions-in-romania-unanswered--mfa-spox-1124367943.html

Russia Will Not Leave Russia Flag Ban at Romania Competition Unanswered – MFA Spox

Russia Will Not Leave Russia Flag Ban at Romania Competition Unanswered – MFA Spox

Sputnik International

Russia will not leave unanswered the Romanian government's decision to ban the use of Russian state symbols by the rhythmic gymnastics team at the World Challenge Cup in the Romanian city of Cluj-Napoca, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Saturday.

2026-06-27T13:40+0000

2026-06-27T13:40+0000

2026-06-27T13:47+0000

world

maria zakharova

russia

romania

russian foreign ministry

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/15/1116297725_0:0:3041:1711_1920x0_80_0_0_10a93ce662b6fedc03819a0ce1a7e259.jpg

"Russia will not leave this issue without consequences," Zakharova said in the statement.Increased Russophobia in Romania is bearing "ugly fruit" when random figures are allowed to commit arbitrariness and disgrace the country, Zakharova said, and called for Romania to be deprived of the right to host competitions.Romania's ban contradicted the recent decisions of the International Gymnastics Federation and the European Gymnastics Union, she said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260626/romanias-flag-ban-for-russian-gymnasts-last-gasp-spite-over-russias-sports-comeback--expert-1124364478.html

russia

romania

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

maria zakharova, russia, romania, russian foreign ministry