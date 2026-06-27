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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260627/russian-army-liberates-novoskelevatoye-in-dnepropetrovsk-region-1124367612.html
Russian Army Liberates Novoskelevatoye in Dnepropetrovsk Region
Russian Army Liberates Novoskelevatoye in Dnepropetrovsk Region
Sputnik International
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Units of the Russian Vostok battlegroup took control of the village of Novoskelevatoye in the Dnepropetrovsk region, the Russian Defense... 27.06.2026, Sputnik International
2026-06-27T10:24+0000
2026-06-27T10:24+0000
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"Units of the Vostok battlegroup have advanced deep into the enemy's defenses and liberated the village of Novoskelevatoye in the Dnepropetrovsk region," the Russian ministry said in a statement.The liberation of Novoskelevatoye allowed the Vostok Battlegroup to consolidate on the western bank of the Gaichur river and disrupt the stability of the Ukrainian army's defense, the ministry added.Ukraine lost over 350 soldiers in combat against Russia's Vostok battlegroup over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said.This is in addition to over 205 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Sever battlegroup, over 305 by the Tsentr battlegroup, over 220 by the Zapad battlegroup, over 200 by the Yug battlegroup, and up to 60 by the Dnepr battlegroup, the ministry said.Russian air defense forces destroyed 511 Ukrainian drones and three Flamingo long-range cruise missiles in 24 hours, the ministry said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260619/russian-forces-liberate-yurkovka-settlement-in-donetsk-peoples-republic-1124332238.html
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Russian Army Liberates Novoskelevatoye in Dnepropetrovsk Region

10:24 GMT 27.06.2026
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov / Go to the mediabankA Russian serviceman near Krasnoarmeysk
A Russian serviceman near Krasnoarmeysk - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.06.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Units of the Russian Vostok battlegroup took control of the village of Novoskelevatoye in the Dnepropetrovsk region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
"Units of the Vostok battlegroup have advanced deep into the enemy's defenses and liberated the village of Novoskelevatoye in the Dnepropetrovsk region," the Russian ministry said in a statement.
The liberation of Novoskelevatoye allowed the Vostok Battlegroup to consolidate on the western bank of the Gaichur river and disrupt the stability of the Ukrainian army's defense, the ministry added.
Ukraine lost over 350 soldiers in combat against Russia's Vostok battlegroup over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"The enemy lost over 350 soldiers, three armored combat vehicles, ten vehicles and a field artillery piece," the ministry said.
This is in addition to over 205 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Sever battlegroup, over 305 by the Tsentr battlegroup, over 220 by the Zapad battlegroup, over 200 by the Yug battlegroup, and up to 60 by the Dnepr battlegroup, the ministry said.
Russian air defense forces destroyed 511 Ukrainian drones and three Flamingo long-range cruise missiles in 24 hours, the ministry said.
"Air defense systems shot down 16 guided air bombs, three Flamingo long-range cruise missiles, and 511 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the statement read.
MLRS Grad in combat action - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.06.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russian Forces Liberate Yurkovka Settlement in Donetsk People's Republic
19 June, 10:33 GMT
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