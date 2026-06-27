https://sputnikglobe.com/20260627/russian-chinese-strategic-aviation-conduct-joint-patrol-defense-ministry-1124368220.html

Russian, Chinese Strategic Aviation Conduct Joint Patrol – Defense Ministry

Russian, Chinese Strategic Aviation Conduct Joint Patrol – Defense Ministry

Sputnik International

Russian Tu-95MS strategic missile carriers and Chinese H-6K strategic bombers conducted an air patrol over the Sea of Japan and the East China Sea, as well as over the western part of the Pacific Ocean, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

2026-06-27T18:08+0000

2026-06-27T18:08+0000

2026-06-27T18:08+0000

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"The Russian aerospace forces and the air force of the People's Liberation Army of China conducted another joint air patrol in the Asia-Pacific region," the ministry said in a statement. The exercises lasted about six hours, the ministry said, adding that all aircraft involved in the drills returned to their base airfields. "The event was carried out as part of the implementation of the 2026 military cooperation plan and is not directed against third countries," the ministry added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260610/russia-and-china-reshape-global-energy-architecture-expert-1124295375.html

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