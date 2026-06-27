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Russian, Chinese Strategic Aviation Conduct Joint Patrol – Defense Ministry
Russian, Chinese Strategic Aviation Conduct Joint Patrol – Defense Ministry
Sputnik International
Russian Tu-95MS strategic missile carriers and Chinese H-6K strategic bombers conducted an air patrol over the Sea of Japan and the East China Sea, as well as over the western part of the Pacific Ocean, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
2026-06-27T18:08+0000
2026-06-27T18:08+0000
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"The Russian aerospace forces and the air force of the People's Liberation Army of China conducted another joint air patrol in the Asia-Pacific region," the ministry said in a statement. The exercises lasted about six hours, the ministry said, adding that all aircraft involved in the drills returned to their base airfields. "The event was carried out as part of the implementation of the 2026 military cooperation plan and is not directed against third countries," the ministry added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260610/russia-and-china-reshape-global-energy-architecture-expert-1124295375.html
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Russian, Chinese Strategic Aviation Conduct Joint Patrol – Defense Ministry

18:08 GMT 27.06.2026
© Photo : Russian Defense MinistryTu-95MS bomber on patrol in the Russian Far East, Wednesday, February 15, 2023. Screengrab of Russian Defense Ministry video.
Tu-95MS bomber on patrol in the Russian Far East, Wednesday, February 15, 2023. Screengrab of Russian Defense Ministry video. - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.06.2026
© Photo : Russian Defense Ministry
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Tu-95MS strategic bomber aircraft and Chinese H-6K strategic bombers conducted an air patrol over the Sea of Japan and the East China Sea, as well as over the western part of the Pacific Ocean, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
"The Russian aerospace forces and the air force of the People's Liberation Army of China conducted another joint air patrol in the Asia-Pacific region," the ministry said in a statement.
The exercises lasted about six hours, the ministry said, adding that all aircraft involved in the drills returned to their base airfields.
"The event was carried out as part of the implementation of the 2026 military cooperation plan and is not directed against third countries," the ministry added.
An oil pump is seen in Almetyevsky District, Republic of Tatarstan, Russia - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.06.2026
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