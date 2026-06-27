https://sputnikglobe.com/20260627/saudi-arabia-resumes-oil-shipments-in-persian-gulf---source-1124366940.html
Saudi Arabia Resumes Oil Shipments in Persian Gulf - Source
Saudi Arabia Resumes Oil Shipments in Persian Gulf - Source
Sputnik International
Saudi state-owned oil and gas giant Saudi Aramco has resumed oil shipments from the Ras Tanura terminal on the Persian Gulf coast and hydrocarbon exports through the Strait of Hormuz, a source in the country’s oil industry told Sputnik
2026-06-27T06:10+0000
2026-06-27T06:10+0000
2026-06-27T06:10+0000
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"Saudi Arabia has resumed exporting crude oil through its terminals in the Persian Gulf and through the Strait of Hormuz. Saudi Aramco is operating oil shipments at the port of Ras Tanura, located on the coast of the Persian Gulf," the source confirmed. The exact date operations resumed at the port is unclear, but there is no doubt that oil loading is currently underway, the source added. In support of this, several Saudi oil supertankers recently arrived at the Ras Tanura port to load crude from the kingdom’s oil fields, according to data from the VesselFinder tracking platform.Saudi Arabia halted all crude export shipments from Ras Tanura in March because of the situation in the Strait of Hormuz, relying instead on the Red Sea port of Yanbu for its oil exports. On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Overnight into June 18, Iran and the US remotely signed a memorandum that provides for an end to the military conflict. The memorandum also sets a timeline for the US to lift its naval blockade and for Iran to restore shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260622/irans-oil-spigot-could-open-soon-but-hurdles-remain--1124342637.html
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Saudi Arabia Resumes Oil Shipments in Persian Gulf - Source
DOHA (Sputnik) - Saudi state-owned oil and gas giant Saudi Aramco has resumed oil shipments from the Ras Tanura terminal on the Persian Gulf coast and hydrocarbon exports through the Strait of Hormuz, a source in the country’s oil industry told Sputnik.
"Saudi Arabia has resumed exporting crude oil through its terminals in the Persian Gulf and through the Strait of Hormuz. Saudi Aramco is operating oil shipments at the port of Ras Tanura, located on the coast of the Persian Gulf," the source confirmed.
The exact date operations resumed at the port is unclear, but there is no doubt that oil loading is currently underway, the source added.
In support of this, several Saudi oil supertankers recently arrived at the Ras Tanura port to load crude from the kingdom’s oil fields, according to data from the VesselFinder tracking platform.
Saudi Arabia halted all crude export shipments from Ras Tanura in March because of the situation in the Strait of Hormuz, relying instead on the Red Sea port of Yanbu for its oil exports.
On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, causing damage and civilian casualties.
Overnight into June 18, Iran and the US remotely signed a memorandum that provides for an end to the military conflict. The memorandum also sets a timeline for the US to lift its naval blockade and for Iran to restore shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.