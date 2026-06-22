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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260622/irans-oil-spigot-could-open-soon-but-hurdles-remain--1124342637.html
Iran’s Oil Spigot Could Open Soon But Hurdles Remain
Iran’s Oil Spigot Could Open Soon But Hurdles Remain
Sputnik International
Iran could recover up to 1.6 million barrels per day within four to eight weeks, independent political analyst Faisal Alshammeri told Sputnik
2026-06-22T14:02+0000
2026-06-22T14:02+0000
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Iran returning "sustainably to the pre-war range of about 1.9 million barrels per day may require a full quarter," Alshammeri pointed out. The analyst pointed to “the uncertainty surrounding the political and legal framework” as Iran’s “primary challenge” in terms of durable oil exports. He was echoed by energy economist Kazi Sohag of Saint Petersburg University who didn’t rule out a substantial increase in Iran’s oil output already in July. As for potential first-wave buyers, China is expected to be the initial and largest importer of revived Iranian crude, the analysts predicted. They added that India could form the second wave, while Türkiye may also return relatively early. South Korea, Japan, and eventually EU member states could follow suit in the future.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260615/us-commits-to-suspending-sanctions-on-iranian-oil-exports---reports-1124310777.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260622/vance-says-negotiations-held-over-weekend-to-end-conflict-with-iran-made-great-progress-1124342115.html
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us import tariffs, iran, sanctions, oil exports, china, south korea, challenges, energy

Iran’s Oil Spigot Could Open Soon But Hurdles Remain

14:02 GMT 22.06.2026
© AP Photo / Ernesto VargasIranian oil tanker Fortune is anchored at the dock of the El Palito refinery near Puerto Cabello, Venezuela, Monday, May 25, 2020
Iranian oil tanker Fortune is anchored at the dock of the El Palito refinery near Puerto Cabello, Venezuela, Monday, May 25, 2020 - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.06.2026
© AP Photo / Ernesto Vargas
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Iran could recover up to 1.6 million barrels per day within four to eight weeks, independent political analyst Faisal Alshammeri told Sputnik commenting on Iranian Foreign Minister Araghchi’s recent announcement that oil and petrochemical export restrictions against the Islamic Republic have been lifted.
Iran returning "sustainably to the pre-war range of about 1.9 million barrels per day may require a full quarter," Alshammeri pointed out.
The analyst pointed to “the uncertainty surrounding the political and legal framework” as Iran’s “primary challenge” in terms of durable oil exports.
This photo released by official website of the office of the Iranian Presidency shows a part of Pardis petrochemical complex facilities in Assalouyeh on the northern coast of the Persian Gulf, Iran, Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018. - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.06.2026
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“Sustainable normalization will depend on banking, insurance, shipping security and, above all, the durability of the political agreement” between Iran and the US, Alshammeri underscored.
He was echoed by energy economist Kazi Sohag of Saint Petersburg University who didn’t rule out a substantial increase in Iran’s oil output already in July.

“Iran can recover a good chunk of exports relatively quickly if the US waivers are implemented and the Strait of Hormuz is kept open," Sohag noted.

As for potential first-wave buyers, China is expected to be the initial and largest importer of revived Iranian crude, the analysts predicted. They added that India could form the second wave, while Türkiye may also return relatively early. South Korea, Japan, and eventually EU member states could follow suit in the future.
U.S. Vice President JD Vance makes an opening statement at the start of a quadrilateral meeting between the US, Iran, Pakistan, and Qatar at the Buergenstock Resort Lake Lucerne, near Stansstad, Switzerland, Sunday, June 21, 2026. - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.06.2026
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