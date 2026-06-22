https://sputnikglobe.com/20260622/irans-oil-spigot-could-open-soon-but-hurdles-remain--1124342637.html
Iran’s Oil Spigot Could Open Soon But Hurdles Remain
Iran’s Oil Spigot Could Open Soon But Hurdles Remain
Sputnik International
Iran could recover up to 1.6 million barrels per day within four to eight weeks, independent political analyst Faisal Alshammeri told Sputnik
2026-06-22T14:02+0000
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Iran returning "sustainably to the pre-war range of about 1.9 million barrels per day may require a full quarter," Alshammeri pointed out. The analyst pointed to “the uncertainty surrounding the political and legal framework” as Iran’s “primary challenge” in terms of durable oil exports. He was echoed by energy economist Kazi Sohag of Saint Petersburg University who didn’t rule out a substantial increase in Iran’s oil output already in July. As for potential first-wave buyers, China is expected to be the initial and largest importer of revived Iranian crude, the analysts predicted. They added that India could form the second wave, while Türkiye may also return relatively early. South Korea, Japan, and eventually EU member states could follow suit in the future.
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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260622/vance-says-negotiations-held-over-weekend-to-end-conflict-with-iran-made-great-progress-1124342115.html
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us import tariffs, iran, sanctions, oil exports, china, south korea, challenges, energy
us import tariffs, iran, sanctions, oil exports, china, south korea, challenges, energy
Iran’s Oil Spigot Could Open Soon But Hurdles Remain
Iran could recover up to 1.6 million barrels per day within four to eight weeks, independent political analyst Faisal Alshammeri told Sputnik commenting on Iranian Foreign Minister Araghchi’s recent announcement that oil and petrochemical export restrictions against the Islamic Republic have been lifted.
Iran returning "sustainably to the pre-war range of about 1.9 million barrels per day may require a full quarter," Alshammeri pointed out.
The analyst pointed to “the uncertainty surrounding the political and legal framework” as Iran’s “primary challenge” in terms of durable oil exports.
“Sustainable normalization will depend on banking, insurance, shipping security and, above all, the durability of the political agreement” between Iran and the US, Alshammeri underscored.
He was echoed by energy economist Kazi Sohag of Saint Petersburg University who didn’t rule out a substantial increase in Iran’s oil output already in July.
“Iran can recover a good chunk of exports relatively quickly if the US waivers are implemented and the Strait of Hormuz is kept open," Sohag noted.
As for potential first-wave buyers, China is expected to be the initial and largest importer of revived Iranian crude, the analysts predicted. They added that India could form the second wave, while Türkiye may also return relatively early. South Korea, Japan, and eventually EU member states could follow suit in the future.