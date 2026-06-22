https://sputnikglobe.com/20260622/irans-oil-spigot-could-open-soon-but-hurdles-remain--1124342637.html

Iran’s Oil Spigot Could Open Soon But Hurdles Remain

Iran’s Oil Spigot Could Open Soon But Hurdles Remain

Sputnik International

Iran could recover up to 1.6 million barrels per day within four to eight weeks, independent political analyst Faisal Alshammeri told Sputnik

2026-06-22T14:02+0000

2026-06-22T14:02+0000

2026-06-22T14:02+0000

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Iran returning "sustainably to the pre-war range of about 1.9 million barrels per day may require a full quarter," Alshammeri pointed out. The analyst pointed to “the uncertainty surrounding the political and legal framework” as Iran’s “primary challenge” in terms of durable oil exports. He was echoed by energy economist Kazi Sohag of Saint Petersburg University who didn’t rule out a substantial increase in Iran’s oil output already in July. As for potential first-wave buyers, China is expected to be the initial and largest importer of revived Iranian crude, the analysts predicted. They added that India could form the second wave, while Türkiye may also return relatively early. South Korea, Japan, and eventually EU member states could follow suit in the future.

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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260622/vance-says-negotiations-held-over-weekend-to-end-conflict-with-iran-made-great-progress-1124342115.html

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us import tariffs, iran, sanctions, oil exports, china, south korea, challenges, energy