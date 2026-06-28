https://sputnikglobe.com/20260628/hell-awaits-us-bases-in-middle-east-in-coming-days---irgc-navy-commander-1124370351.html
'Hell' Awaits US Bases in Middle East in Coming Days - IRGC Navy Commander
'Hell' Awaits US Bases in Middle East in Coming Days - IRGC Navy Commander
Sputnik International
The commander of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' (IRGC, a unit of the Armed Forces) Navy said that "hell" awaited US bases in the Middle East in the coming days.
2026-06-28T09:06+0000
2026-06-28T09:06+0000
2026-06-28T09:06+0000
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"The reckoning of American bases in the region is a separate issue. They will face hell in the coming days," Press TV quoted the commander of the IRGC Navy as saying. Shooting at intruders would remind other ships in the Strait of Hormuz where passage was unimpeded, the commander also said.The IRGC stated that the targets of its retaliatory strikes were a US airbase in Kuwait and a US naval base in Bahrain, according to the broadcaster.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260628/us-and-iran-exchange-strikes-in-the-strait-of-hormuz-what-is-known-so-far-1124370165.html
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islamic revolutionary guard corps (irgc), iran, us, military & intelligence, strait of hormuz
islamic revolutionary guard corps (irgc), iran, us, military & intelligence, strait of hormuz
'Hell' Awaits US Bases in Middle East in Coming Days - IRGC Navy Commander
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The commander of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' (IRGC) Navy said that "hell" awaited US bases in the Middle East in the coming days.
"The reckoning of American bases in the region is a separate issue. They will face hell in the coming days," Press TV quoted the commander of the IRGC Navy as saying.
Shooting at intruders would remind other ships in the Strait of Hormuz where passage was unimpeded, the commander also said.
"Violating the ceasefire contradicts the first provision of the memorandum of understanding signed in Islamabad and would lead to a complete cessation of all diplomatic processes," Press TV quoted the IRGC as saying.
The IRGC stated that the targets of its retaliatory strikes were a US airbase in Kuwait and a US naval base in Bahrain, according to the broadcaster.