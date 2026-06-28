https://sputnikglobe.com/20260628/hell-awaits-us-bases-in-middle-east-in-coming-days---irgc-navy-commander-1124370351.html

'Hell' Awaits US Bases in Middle East in Coming Days - IRGC Navy Commander

'Hell' Awaits US Bases in Middle East in Coming Days - IRGC Navy Commander

Sputnik International

The commander of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' (IRGC, a unit of the Armed Forces) Navy said that "hell" awaited US bases in the Middle East in the coming days.

2026-06-28T09:06+0000

2026-06-28T09:06+0000

2026-06-28T09:06+0000

us-israel war on iran

islamic revolutionary guard corps (irgc)

iran

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military & intelligence

strait of hormuz

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"The reckoning of American bases in the region is a separate issue. They will face hell in the coming days," Press TV quoted the commander of the IRGC Navy as saying. Shooting at intruders would remind other ships in the Strait of Hormuz where passage was unimpeded, the commander also said.The IRGC stated that the targets of its retaliatory strikes were a US airbase in Kuwait and a US naval base in Bahrain, according to the broadcaster.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260628/us-and-iran-exchange-strikes-in-the-strait-of-hormuz-what-is-known-so-far-1124370165.html

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strait of hormuz

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islamic revolutionary guard corps (irgc), iran, us, military & intelligence, strait of hormuz