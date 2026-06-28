https://sputnikglobe.com/20260628/us-and-iran-exchange-strikes-in-the-strait-of-hormuz-what-is-known-so-far-1124370165.html
US and Iran Exchange Strikes in the Strait of Hormuz: What Is Known So Far
US and Iran Exchange Strikes in the Strait of Hormuz: What Is Known So Far
Sputnik International
Vessels attempted to pass through illegal and unsafe routes south of the Strait of Hormuz, leading to a direct confrontation with the IRGC Navy, IRIB reports
2026-06-28T08:46+0000
2026-06-28T08:46+0000
2026-06-28T08:46+0000
us-israel war on iran
iran
us
islamic republic of iran broadcasting (irib)
islamic revolutionary guard corps (irgc)
strait of hormuz
donald trump
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/06/1b/1124366271_0:0:2554:1436_1920x0_80_0_0_0708b34467dc4401654194949eaeee48.jpg
US attack:Iran's response:
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260628/iran-will-respond-even-more-forcefully-to-us-violations-of-ceasefire---irgc-1124369892.html
iran
strait of hormuz
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/06/1b/1124366271_314:0:2229:1436_1920x0_80_0_0_3c6ea6d9f178f71a9c020fc12d75e577.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
iran, us, islamic republic of iran broadcasting (irib), islamic revolutionary guard corps (irgc), strait of hormuz, donald trump
iran, us, islamic republic of iran broadcasting (irib), islamic revolutionary guard corps (irgc), strait of hormuz, donald trump
US and Iran Exchange Strikes in the Strait of Hormuz: What Is Known So Far
Vessels attempted to pass through illegal and unsafe routes south of the Strait of Hormuz, leading to a direct confrontation with the IRGC Navy, IRIB reports.
US forces struck multiple targets near Sirik city and on Qeshm Island, with projectiles also hitting the outskirts of Bandar Lengeh
US President Donald Trump confirmed the attacks, saying US forces hit Iranian missile and drone storage sites and coastal radar installations. He accused Iran of violating the ceasefire and threatened "total destruction" of the Islamic Republic
The IRGC launched a joint missile and drone operation targeting the Ali Al-Salem Air Base in Kuwait and the US Fifth Fleet at Salman Port in Bahrain
Iran vowed a "crushing response" to any further US aggression and warned that the escalation could halt the implementation of the Memorandum of Understanding