https://sputnikglobe.com/20260628/us-and-iran-exchange-strikes-in-the-strait-of-hormuz-what-is-known-so-far-1124370165.html

US and Iran Exchange Strikes in the Strait of Hormuz: What Is Known So Far

US and Iran Exchange Strikes in the Strait of Hormuz: What Is Known So Far

Sputnik International

Vessels attempted to pass through illegal and unsafe routes south of the Strait of Hormuz, leading to a direct confrontation with the IRGC Navy, IRIB reports

2026-06-28T08:46+0000

2026-06-28T08:46+0000

2026-06-28T08:46+0000

us-israel war on iran

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islamic republic of iran broadcasting (irib)

islamic revolutionary guard corps (irgc)

strait of hormuz

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US attack:Iran's response:

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260628/iran-will-respond-even-more-forcefully-to-us-violations-of-ceasefire---irgc-1124369892.html

iran

strait of hormuz

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iran, us, islamic republic of iran broadcasting (irib), islamic revolutionary guard corps (irgc), strait of hormuz, donald trump