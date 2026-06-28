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US-Israel War on Iran
The Israeli and US military launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran on February 28, 2026, over its alleged development of a nuclear program. Iran consistently stated that the program was peaceful in nature. In retaliation to US-Israeli attacks, Iran launched operation True Promise 4.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260628/us-and-iran-exchange-strikes-in-the-strait-of-hormuz-what-is-known-so-far-1124370165.html
US and Iran Exchange Strikes in the Strait of Hormuz: What Is Known So Far
US and Iran Exchange Strikes in the Strait of Hormuz: What Is Known So Far
Sputnik International
Vessels attempted to pass through illegal and unsafe routes south of the Strait of Hormuz, leading to a direct confrontation with the IRGC Navy, IRIB reports
2026-06-28T08:46+0000
2026-06-28T08:46+0000
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US attack:Iran's response:
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260628/iran-will-respond-even-more-forcefully-to-us-violations-of-ceasefire---irgc-1124369892.html
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US and Iran Exchange Strikes in the Strait of Hormuz: What Is Known So Far

08:46 GMT 28.06.2026
© AP PhotoF-35
F-35 - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.06.2026
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Vessels attempted to pass through illegal and unsafe routes south of the Strait of Hormuz, leading to a direct confrontation with the IRGC Navy, IRIB reports.
US attack:
US forces struck multiple targets near Sirik city and on Qeshm Island, with projectiles also hitting the outskirts of Bandar Lengeh
US President Donald Trump confirmed the attacks, saying US forces hit Iranian missile and drone storage sites and coastal radar installations. He accused Iran of violating the ceasefire and threatened "total destruction" of the Islamic Republic
Iran's response:
The IRGC launched a joint missile and drone operation targeting the Ali Al-Salem Air Base in Kuwait and the US Fifth Fleet at Salman Port in Bahrain
Iran vowed a "crushing response" to any further US aggression and warned that the escalation could halt the implementation of the Memorandum of Understanding
This video grab shows launching underground ballistic missiles by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard during a military exercise - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.06.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
Iran Will Respond Even More Forcefully to US Violations of Ceasefire - IRGC
08:10 GMT
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