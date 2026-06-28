https://sputnikglobe.com/20260628/iran-launches-missile-drone-operation-in-response-to-us-attacks--irgc-1124369071.html
Iran Launches Missile, Drone Operation in Response to US Attacks — IRGC
Iran Launches Missile, Drone Operation in Response to US Attacks — IRGC
Sputnik International
Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said its Navy and Aerospace forces carried out a joint missile and drone operation in response to recent US attacks on Iran.
2026-06-28T05:05+0000
2026-06-28T05:05+0000
2026-06-28T05:05+0000
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Between 2 and 3 a.m., Iran launched ballistic missiles and drones toward eight US military infrastructure sites at Ali Al-Salem base in Kuwait and the US Fifth Fleet in Salman Port, Bahrain.The IRGC said the operation destroyed the targets and was a decisive response to US aggression.The statement accused the US of attacking five Iranian coastal posts under the pretext of Iran confronting a violating ship.The IRGC also said that, under the Islamabad Understanding, arrangements for controlling passage through the Strait of Hormuz are handled by Iran.The IRGC warned that any new US aggression would receive a “crushing response,” adding that violating the ceasefire breaches the first clause of the Islamabad Understanding and could halt the entire process.
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iran, islamic revolutionary guard corps (irgc), us, us hegemony, ceasefire, ceasefire violation, strikes, artillery strikes, missile strikes, drone strikes, retaliatory strikes, rocket strikes
Iran Launches Missile, Drone Operation in Response to US Attacks — IRGC
Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said its Navy and Aerospace forces carried out a joint missile and drone operation in response to recent US attacks on Iran.
Between 2 and 3 a.m., Iran launched ballistic missiles and drones toward eight US military infrastructure sites at Ali Al-Salem base in Kuwait and the US Fifth Fleet in Salman Port, Bahrain.
The IRGC said the operation destroyed the targets and was a decisive response to US aggression.
The statement accused the US of attacking five Iranian coastal posts under the pretext of Iran confronting a violating ship.
The IRGC also said that, under the Islamabad Understanding, arrangements for controlling passage through the Strait of Hormuz are handled by Iran.
“From now on, stronger actions will be taken against violating ships than before,” the statement said.
The IRGC warned that any new US aggression would receive a “crushing response,” adding that violating the ceasefire breaches the first clause of the Islamabad Understanding and could halt the entire process.