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Iran Launches Missile, Drone Operation in Response to US Attacks — IRGC
Iran Launches Missile, Drone Operation in Response to US Attacks — IRGC
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Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said its Navy and Aerospace forces carried out a joint missile and drone operation in response to recent US attacks on Iran.
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Between 2 and 3 a.m., Iran launched ballistic missiles and drones toward eight US military infrastructure sites at Ali Al-Salem base in Kuwait and the US Fifth Fleet in Salman Port, Bahrain.The IRGC said the operation destroyed the targets and was a decisive response to US aggression.The statement accused the US of attacking five Iranian coastal posts under the pretext of Iran confronting a violating ship.The IRGC also said that, under the Islamabad Understanding, arrangements for controlling passage through the Strait of Hormuz are handled by Iran.The IRGC warned that any new US aggression would receive a “crushing response,” adding that violating the ceasefire breaches the first clause of the Islamabad Understanding and could halt the entire process.
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Iran Launches Missile, Drone Operation in Response to US Attacks — IRGC

05:05 GMT 28.06.2026
© AP Photo / Iranian ArmyIn this picture released by the official website of the Iranian Army on Friday, Jan. 19, 2024, a missile is launched during a military drill in southern Iran
In this picture released by the official website of the Iranian Army on Friday, Jan. 19, 2024, a missile is launched during a military drill in southern Iran - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.06.2026
© AP Photo / Iranian Army
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Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said its Navy and Aerospace forces carried out a joint missile and drone operation in response to recent US attacks on Iran.
Between 2 and 3 a.m., Iran launched ballistic missiles and drones toward eight US military infrastructure sites at Ali Al-Salem base in Kuwait and the US Fifth Fleet in Salman Port, Bahrain.

The IRGC said the operation destroyed the targets and was a decisive response to US aggression.

The statement accused the US of attacking five Iranian coastal posts under the pretext of Iran confronting a violating ship.

The IRGC also said that, under the Islamabad Understanding, arrangements for controlling passage through the Strait of Hormuz are handled by Iran.

“From now on, stronger actions will be taken against violating ships than before,” the statement said.

The IRGC warned that any new US aggression would receive a “crushing response,” adding that violating the ceasefire breaches the first clause of the Islamabad Understanding and could halt the entire process.
Two US F-35 fighter jets of the Vermont Air National Guard fly over Skopje Airport, North Macedonia, on Friday, June 17, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.06.2026
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