International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 22.03.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
The Israeli and US military launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran on February 28, 2026, over its alleged development of a nuclear program. Iran consistently stated that the program was peaceful in nature. In retaliation to US-Israeli attacks, Iran launched operation True Promise 4.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260628/us-conducts-additional-strikes-on-iran--centcom-1124368678.html
US Conducts 'Additional Strikes' on Iran — CENTCOM
US Conducts 'Additional Strikes' on Iran — CENTCOM
Sputnik International
US Central Command said American forces carried out strikes against 10 targets in Iran on June 27 at President Donald Trump’s direction, openly violating the ceasefire.
2026-06-28T05:00+0000
2026-06-28T05:06+0000
us-israel war on iran
donald trump
us central command (centcom)
strikes
missile strikes
air strikes
ceasefire
ceasefire violation
iran
strait of hormuz
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/06/1c/1124368521_0:52:3456:1996_1920x0_80_0_0_6b58dcf96fefbc71aad20c597e843fae.jpg
CENTCOM claimed the strikes were carried out in response to Iran’s alleged drone attack on the Panama-flagged M/T Kiku.US military aircraft targeted Iranian surveillance infrastructure, communication systems, air defense sites, drone storage facilities and minelayer capabilities, the command said.The IRGC has condemned the US bombing as a violation of the ceasefire and launched retaliatory strikes against eight US military infrastructure sites at Ali Al-Salem base in Kuwait and the US Fifth Fleet in Salman Port, Bahrain.Iran has maintained that vessel transit through the Strait of Hormuz must follow approved routes and be coordinated under the Islamabad Understanding.
iran
strait of hormuz
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/06/1c/1124368521_363:0:3094:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ad58dc8cffdac702a26423d03827a3e2.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
donald trump, us central command (centcom), strikes, missile strikes, air strikes, ceasefire, ceasefire violation, iran, strait of hormuz
donald trump, us central command (centcom), strikes, missile strikes, air strikes, ceasefire, ceasefire violation, iran, strait of hormuz

US Conducts 'Additional Strikes' on Iran — CENTCOM

05:00 GMT 28.06.2026 (Updated: 05:06 GMT 28.06.2026)
© AP Photo / Boris GrdanoskiTwo US F-35 fighter jets of the Vermont Air National Guard fly over Skopje Airport, North Macedonia, on Friday, June 17, 2022
Two US F-35 fighter jets of the Vermont Air National Guard fly over Skopje Airport, North Macedonia, on Friday, June 17, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.06.2026
© AP Photo / Boris Grdanoski
Subscribe
US Central Command said American forces carried out strikes against 10 targets in Iran on June 27 at President Donald Trump’s direction, openly violating the ceasefire.
CENTCOM claimed the strikes were carried out in response to Iran’s alleged drone attack on the Panama-flagged M/T Kiku.

US military aircraft targeted Iranian surveillance infrastructure, communication systems, air defense sites, drone storage facilities and minelayer capabilities, the command said.

The IRGC has condemned the US bombing as a violation of the ceasefire and launched retaliatory strikes against eight US military infrastructure sites at Ali Al-Salem base in Kuwait and the US Fifth Fleet in Salman Port, Bahrain.

Iran has maintained that vessel transit through the Strait of Hormuz must follow approved routes and be coordinated under the Islamabad Understanding.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала