https://sputnikglobe.com/20260628/us-conducts-additional-strikes-on-iran--centcom-1124368678.html

US Conducts 'Additional Strikes' on Iran — CENTCOM

US Conducts 'Additional Strikes' on Iran — CENTCOM

Sputnik International

US Central Command said American forces carried out strikes against 10 targets in Iran on June 27 at President Donald Trump’s direction, openly violating the ceasefire.

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2026-06-28T05:06+0000

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CENTCOM claimed the strikes were carried out in response to Iran’s alleged drone attack on the Panama-flagged M/T Kiku.US military aircraft targeted Iranian surveillance infrastructure, communication systems, air defense sites, drone storage facilities and minelayer capabilities, the command said.The IRGC has condemned the US bombing as a violation of the ceasefire and launched retaliatory strikes against eight US military infrastructure sites at Ali Al-Salem base in Kuwait and the US Fifth Fleet in Salman Port, Bahrain.Iran has maintained that vessel transit through the Strait of Hormuz must follow approved routes and be coordinated under the Islamabad Understanding.

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donald trump, us central command (centcom), strikes, missile strikes, air strikes, ceasefire, ceasefire violation, iran, strait of hormuz