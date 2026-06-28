https://sputnikglobe.com/20260628/iran-warns-against-interference-in-strait-of-hormuz-after-exchange-of-fire-with-us-1124370679.html
Iran Warns Against Interference in Strait of Hormuz After Exchange of Fire With US
Iran Warns Against Interference in Strait of Hormuz After Exchange of Fire With US
Sputnik International
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Sunday warned against interference in the situation in the Strait of Hormuz following an exchange of fire with the US, saying it could delay the reopening of the route.
2026-06-28T10:15+0000
2026-06-28T10:15+0000
2026-06-28T10:15+0000
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"Any interference in this matter, any attempt to create a separate order [of shipping] will complicate the situation and delay the process of opening the Strait of Hormuz, and also increase tensions," Araghchi said at a press conference with Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein.Iranian Foreign Minister arrived in Iraq on June 28. The official is scheduled to have talks with Iraqi officials on regional and international developments, as well as ties between the two countries, Iranian Foreign Ministry said.The US Central Command said American forces carried out strikes against 10 targets in Iran on June 27. CENTCOM claimed the strikes were carried out in response to Iran’s alleged drone attack on the Panama-flagged M/T Kiku.The IRGC has condemned the US bombing as a violation of the ceasefire and launched retaliatory strikes against eight US military infrastructure sites at Ali Al-Salem base in Kuwait and the US Fifth Fleet in Salman Port, Bahrain.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260628/us-and-iran-exchange-strikes-in-the-strait-of-hormuz-what-is-known-so-far-1124370165.html
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Iran Warns Against Interference in Strait of Hormuz After Exchange of Fire With US
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Sunday warned against interference in the situation in the Strait of Hormuz following an exchange of fire with the US, saying it could delay the reopening of the route.
"Any interference in this matter, any attempt to create a separate order [of shipping] will complicate the situation and delay the process of opening the Strait of Hormuz, and also increase tensions," Araghchi said at a press conference with Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein.
Iranian Foreign Minister arrived in Iraq on June 28. The official is scheduled to have talks with Iraqi officials on regional and international developments, as well as ties between the two countries, Iranian Foreign Ministry said.
The US Central Command said American forces carried out strikes against 10 targets in Iran on June 27. CENTCOM claimed the strikes were carried out in response to Iran’s alleged drone attack on the Panama-flagged M/T Kiku.
The IRGC has condemned the US bombing as a violation of the ceasefire and launched retaliatory strikes against eight US military infrastructure sites at Ali Al-Salem base in Kuwait and the US Fifth Fleet in Salman Port, Bahrain.