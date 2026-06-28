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The Israeli and US military launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran on February 28, 2026, over its alleged development of a nuclear program. Iran consistently stated that the program was peaceful in nature. In retaliation to US-Israeli attacks, Iran launched operation True Promise 4.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260628/iran-will-respond-even-more-forcefully-to-us-violations-of-ceasefire---irgc-1124369892.html
Iran Will Respond Even More Forcefully to US Violations of Ceasefire - IRGC
Iran Will Respond Even More Forcefully to US Violations of Ceasefire - IRGC
Sputnik International
Iran will respond even more harshly to any further ceasefire violations by the United States, stated Hossein Mohebi, the official spokesman for Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).
2026-06-28T08:10+0000
2026-06-28T08:10+0000
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Earlier in the day, the commander of the IRGC Navy said that "hell" awaited US bases in the Middle East in the coming days.Iranian media reported on Sunday about strikes on the Iranian island of Qeshm and in the area of the Iranian city of Sirik. The US Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed an attack on multiple targets in Iran in response to Iran's alleged attack on a commercial vessel.After this, the IRGC stated that the targets of its retaliatory strikes were a US airbase in Kuwait and a US naval base in Bahrain.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260628/iran-launches-missile-drone-operation-in-response-to-us-attacks--irgc-1124369071.html
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Iran Will Respond Even More Forcefully to US Violations of Ceasefire - IRGC

08:10 GMT 28.06.2026
© AP PhotoThis video grab shows launching underground ballistic missiles by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard during a military exercise
This video grab shows launching underground ballistic missiles by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard during a military exercise - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.06.2026
© AP Photo
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Iran will respond even more harshly to any further ceasefire violations by the United States, stated Hossein Mohebi, the official spokesman for Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).
Earlier in the day, the commander of the IRGC Navy said that "hell" awaited US bases in the Middle East in the coming days.
Iranian media reported on Sunday about strikes on the Iranian island of Qeshm and in the area of the Iranian city of Sirik. The US Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed an attack on multiple targets in Iran in response to Iran's alleged attack on a commercial vessel.
After this, the IRGC stated that the targets of its retaliatory strikes were a US airbase in Kuwait and a US naval base in Bahrain.
In this picture released by the official website of the Iranian Army on Friday, Jan. 19, 2024, a missile is launched during a military drill in southern Iran - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.06.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
Iran Launches Missile, Drone Operation in Response to US Attacks — IRGC
05:05 GMT
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