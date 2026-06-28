https://sputnikglobe.com/20260628/iran-will-respond-even-more-forcefully-to-us-violations-of-ceasefire---irgc-1124369892.html

Iran Will Respond Even More Forcefully to US Violations of Ceasefire - IRGC

Iran Will Respond Even More Forcefully to US Violations of Ceasefire - IRGC

Sputnik International

Iran will respond even more harshly to any further ceasefire violations by the United States, stated Hossein Mohebi, the official spokesman for Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

2026-06-28T08:10+0000

2026-06-28T08:10+0000

2026-06-28T08:10+0000

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Earlier in the day, the commander of the IRGC Navy said that "hell" awaited US bases in the Middle East in the coming days.Iranian media reported on Sunday about strikes on the Iranian island of Qeshm and in the area of the Iranian city of Sirik. The US Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed an attack on multiple targets in Iran in response to Iran's alleged attack on a commercial vessel.After this, the IRGC stated that the targets of its retaliatory strikes were a US airbase in Kuwait and a US naval base in Bahrain.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260628/iran-launches-missile-drone-operation-in-response-to-us-attacks--irgc-1124369071.html

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iran, islamic revolutionary guard corps (irgc), us, us central command (centcom), kuwait, bahrain