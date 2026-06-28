https://sputnikglobe.com/20260628/iranian-foreign-minister-arrives-in-iraq-1124369763.html
Iranian Foreign Minister Arrives in Iraq
Iranian Foreign Minister Arrives in Iraq
Sputnik International
Upon arrival, Abbas Araghchi was met by Iraq’s Minister of Communications Mustafa Sanad.
2026-06-28T08:01+0000
2026-06-28T08:01+0000
2026-06-28T08:01+0000
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The Iranian official is scheduled to have talks with Iraqi officials on regional and international developments, as well as ties between the two countries, Iranian Foreign Ministry says.Another topic is coordinating the commemoration ceremonies for Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei at Iraq’s holy sites.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260501/araghchi-lavrov-discuss-iranian-conflict-over-phone-iranian-foreign-ministry-1124072915.html
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abbas araghchi, middle east, iran, iraq, iranian foreign ministry, ayatollah ali khamenei
abbas araghchi, middle east, iran, iraq, iranian foreign ministry, ayatollah ali khamenei
Iranian Foreign Minister Arrives in Iraq
Upon arrival, Abbas Araghchi was met by Iraq’s Minister of Communications Mustafa Sanad.
The Iranian official is scheduled to have talks with Iraqi officials on regional and international developments, as well as ties between the two countries, Iranian Foreign Ministry says.
Another topic is coordinating the commemoration ceremonies for Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei at Iraq’s holy sites.