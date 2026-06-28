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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260628/iranian-foreign-minister-arrives-in-iraq-1124369763.html
Iranian Foreign Minister Arrives in Iraq
Iranian Foreign Minister Arrives in Iraq
Sputnik International
Upon arrival, Abbas Araghchi was met by Iraq’s Minister of Communications Mustafa Sanad.
2026-06-28T08:01+0000
2026-06-28T08:01+0000
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The Iranian official is scheduled to have talks with Iraqi officials on regional and international developments, as well as ties between the two countries, Iranian Foreign Ministry says.Another topic is coordinating the commemoration ceremonies for Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei at Iraq’s holy sites.
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Iranian Foreign Minister Arrives in Iraq

08:01 GMT 28.06.2026
© AP Photo / Vahid SalemiIranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi speaks in a joint press briefing with his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein in Tehran, Iran, Sunday, Jan. 18, 2026. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi speaks in a joint press briefing with his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein in Tehran, Iran, Sunday, Jan. 18, 2026. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi) - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.06.2026
© AP Photo / Vahid Salemi
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Upon arrival, Abbas Araghchi was met by Iraq’s Minister of Communications Mustafa Sanad.
The Iranian official is scheduled to have talks with Iraqi officials on regional and international developments, as well as ties between the two countries, Iranian Foreign Ministry says.
Another topic is coordinating the commemoration ceremonies for Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei at Iraq’s holy sites.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.05.2026
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Araghchi, Lavrov Discuss Iranian Conflict Over Phone - Iranian Foreign Ministry
1 May, 17:06 GMT
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