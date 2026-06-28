https://sputnikglobe.com/20260628/iranian-foreign-minister-arrives-in-iraq-1124369763.html

Iranian Foreign Minister Arrives in Iraq

Iranian Foreign Minister Arrives in Iraq

Sputnik International

Upon arrival, Abbas Araghchi was met by Iraq’s Minister of Communications Mustafa Sanad.

2026-06-28T08:01+0000

2026-06-28T08:01+0000

2026-06-28T08:01+0000

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The Iranian official is scheduled to have talks with Iraqi officials on regional and international developments, as well as ties between the two countries, Iranian Foreign Ministry says.Another topic is coordinating the commemoration ceremonies for Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei at Iraq’s holy sites.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260501/araghchi-lavrov-discuss-iranian-conflict-over-phone-iranian-foreign-ministry-1124072915.html

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