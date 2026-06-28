https://sputnikglobe.com/20260628/putin-russia-stands-firm-thanks-to-its-people-1124371844.html

Putin: Russia Stands Firm Thanks to Its People

Putin: Russia Stands Firm Thanks to Its People

Sputnik International

Russia “stands firmly on its feet” thanks to its people and is ready to defend its future, way of life, worldview and traditions, President Vladimir Putin said, speaking at the first stage of United Russia’s 23rd congress in Moscow.

2026-06-28T14:38+0000

2026-06-28T14:38+0000

2026-06-28T14:38+0000

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Putin praised officers, soldiers, volunteers, medics, teachers, emergency workers, drivers, engineers and all those who continue to serve the country despite the risks.Key statements:

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260623/enemy-is-losing-territory-piece-by-piece---putin-1124349439.html

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