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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260628/putin-russia-stands-firm-thanks-to-its-people-1124371844.html
Putin: Russia Stands Firm Thanks to Its People
Putin: Russia Stands Firm Thanks to Its People
Sputnik International
Russia “stands firmly on its feet” thanks to its people and is ready to defend its future, way of life, worldview and traditions, President Vladimir Putin said, speaking at the first stage of United Russia’s 23rd congress in Moscow.
2026-06-28T14:38+0000
2026-06-28T14:38+0000
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Putin praised officers, soldiers, volunteers, medics, teachers, emergency workers, drivers, engineers and all those who continue to serve the country despite the risks.Key statements:
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260623/enemy-is-losing-territory-piece-by-piece---putin-1124349439.html
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Putin: Russia Stands Firm Thanks to Its People

14:38 GMT 28.06.2026
© Sputnik / Grigory Sysoev / Go to the mediabankVladimir Putin at the first stage of United Russia’s 23rd congress in Moscow
Vladimir Putin at the first stage of United Russia’s 23rd congress in Moscow - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.06.2026
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Russia “stands firmly on its feet” thanks to its people and is ready to defend its future, way of life, worldview and traditions, President Vladimir Putin said, speaking at the first stage of United Russia’s 23rd congress in Moscow.
Putin praised officers, soldiers, volunteers, medics, teachers, emergency workers, drivers, engineers and all those who continue to serve the country despite the risks.
Key statements:
Russia has always been strong and victorious thanks to national unity
Western elites are trying to sow internal unrest in Russia, but their efforts are failing
Russia will overcome all challenges, including terrorist attacks on its territory
"Yes, we see problems, we are aware of them, we react, but we will definitely ensure the security of the country and our citizens, the inviolability of Russian borders for a long historical perspective. This is exactly what we are striving for," Russian President said.
Russia is standing in the way of evil
Russia can only exist as a strong and sovereign power, or there will be no Russia at all
No one has ever managed to get rid of Russia, and no one will succeed in the future
Russia has the strength and political will to resist attempts to contain its development
Russia is facing crude and unprecedented pressure from Western elites
"Russia is facing harsh, I would say without any exaggeration, unprecedented pressure from Western elites," Putin said during a plenary session of the party congress.
Russia’s enemies are trying to defeat it on the battlefield, but are failing
Russian President Vladimir Putin - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.06.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Enemy is Losing Territory Piece by Piece - Putin
23 June, 13:57 GMT
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