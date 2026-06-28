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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260628/russia-and-thailand-open-new-cashless-payment-tourism-page-1124370032.html
Russia and Thailand Open New Cashless Payment Tourism Page
Russia and Thailand Open New Cashless Payment Tourism Page
Sputnik International
The countries and their respective organizations are working together to establish digital payment systems and services for tourists, Russian Ambassador to Thailand Evgeny Tomikhin says
2026-06-28T08:30+0000
2026-06-28T08:30+0000
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"Despite all the geopolitical difficulties, both tour operators and organizations involved in the digitalization of services are still moving forward, creating mutual payment systems for tourism needs," the official states.Issuing any kind of bank cards for travelers is no longer so relevant, he notes, as there are new technologies that make it possible to do without them, including contactless and cashless payments.A mobile app allowing payments from Thai bank accounts in Russia already exists, as well as the Russian Sberbank QR code scanning payment system, he adds.
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Russia and Thailand Open New Cashless Payment Tourism Page

08:30 GMT 28.06.2026
CC BY 2.0 / Marco Verch Professional Photographer and Speaker / Skyline of Bangkok behind the Flag of ThailandSkyline of Bangkok behind the Flag of Thailand
Skyline of Bangkok behind the Flag of Thailand - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.06.2026
CC BY 2.0 / Marco Verch Professional Photographer and Speaker / Skyline of Bangkok behind the Flag of Thailand
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The countries and their respective organizations are working together to establish digital payment systems and services for tourists, Russian Ambassador to Thailand Evgeny Tomikhin says
"Despite all the geopolitical difficulties, both tour operators and organizations involved in the digitalization of services are still moving forward, creating mutual payment systems for tourism needs," the official states.
Issuing any kind of bank cards for travelers is no longer so relevant, he notes, as there are new technologies that make it possible to do without them, including contactless and cashless payments.
"Apparently, this is the direction in which the development of our tourist exchanges will move in terms of financial support, creating additional potential for the growth of tourist flows," the ambassador says.
A mobile app allowing payments from Thai bank accounts in Russia already exists, as well as the Russian Sberbank QR code scanning payment system, he adds.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov (left) and Thailand’s Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow (right) during a meeting on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly high-level week in New York. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.03.2026
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