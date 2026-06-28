https://sputnikglobe.com/20260628/russia-and-thailand-open-new-cashless-payment-tourism-page-1124370032.html

Russia and Thailand Open New Cashless Payment Tourism Page

Russia and Thailand Open New Cashless Payment Tourism Page

Sputnik International

The countries and their respective organizations are working together to establish digital payment systems and services for tourists, Russian Ambassador to Thailand Evgeny Tomikhin says

2026-06-28T08:30+0000

2026-06-28T08:30+0000

2026-06-28T08:30+0000

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"Despite all the geopolitical difficulties, both tour operators and organizations involved in the digitalization of services are still moving forward, creating mutual payment systems for tourism needs," the official states.Issuing any kind of bank cards for travelers is no longer so relevant, he notes, as there are new technologies that make it possible to do without them, including contactless and cashless payments.A mobile app allowing payments from Thai bank accounts in Russia already exists, as well as the Russian Sberbank QR code scanning payment system, he adds.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260313/thailand-ready-to-start-negotiations-with-russia-on-oil-supplies---deputy-prime-minister-1123817646.html

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