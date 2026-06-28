https://sputnikglobe.com/20260628/russia-liberates-pisantsy-in-dnepropetrovsk-region-and-novoselovka-in-zaporozhye-region-1124370511.html
Russia Liberates Pisantsy in Dnepropetrovsk Region and Novoselovka in Zaporozhye Region
Russia Liberates Pisantsy in Dnepropetrovsk Region and Novoselovka in Zaporozhye Region
Sputnik International
Units of the Russian Vostok battlegroup have taken control of the village of Pisantsy in the Dnepropetrovsk Region and and Novoselovka in the Zaporozhye Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
2026-06-28T09:56+0000
2026-06-28T09:56+0000
2026-06-28T09:57+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
dnepropetrovsk
zaporozhye region
russian defense ministry
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0b/11/1123124251_0:0:2986:1680_1920x0_80_0_0_2877a031a099e0c3f30d148bb10aa50c.jpg
"Units of the Vostok group of forces have advanced into the depth of the enemy's defenses and liberated the settlements of Pisantsy, Dnepropetrovsk Region, and Novoselovka, Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said in a statement.Ukraine lost over 490 soldiers in combat against Russia's Vostok battlegroup over the past 24 hours, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said.This is in addition to up to 300 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by the Tsentr battlegroup, over 210 by the Sever battlegroup, up to 210 by the Zapad battlegroup, over 210 by the Yug battlegroup, and up to 40 by the Dnepr battlegroup, the ministry said.Russian forces have destroyed two Ukrainian MiG-29 fighter jets and struck unmanned surface vessel storage sites, the Russian Defense Ministry stated.Russian air defense systems shot down seven guided bombs, one HIMARS rocket, and 590 fixed-wing drones, the ministry added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260627/russian-army-liberates-novoskelevatoye-in-dnepropetrovsk-region-1124367612.html
russia
dnepropetrovsk
zaporozhye region
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0b/11/1123124251_106:0:2837:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_de0cbc8d5c61c7a20cc2e24a46a1e242.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russia, dnepropetrovsk, zaporozhye region, russian defense ministry
russia, dnepropetrovsk, zaporozhye region, russian defense ministry
Russia Liberates Pisantsy in Dnepropetrovsk Region and Novoselovka in Zaporozhye Region
09:56 GMT 28.06.2026 (Updated: 09:57 GMT 28.06.2026)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Units of the Russian Vostok battlegroup have taken control of the village of Pisantsy in the Dnepropetrovsk Region and and Novoselovka in the Zaporozhye Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
"Units of the Vostok group of forces have advanced into the depth of the enemy's defenses and liberated the settlements of Pisantsy, Dnepropetrovsk Region, and Novoselovka, Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said in a statement.
Ukraine lost over 490 soldiers in combat against Russia's Vostok battlegroup over the past 24 hours, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"The Ukrainian armed forces lost over 490 military personnel, armored combat vehicle, six vehicles, and four field artillery pieces," the ministry said in a statement.
This is in addition to up to 300 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by the Tsentr battlegroup, over 210 by the Sever battlegroup, up to 210 by the Zapad battlegroup, over 210 by the Yug battlegroup, and up to 40 by the Dnepr battlegroup, the ministry said.
Russian forces have destroyed two Ukrainian MiG-29 fighter jets and struck unmanned surface vessel storage sites, the Russian Defense Ministry stated.
"Operational-tactical aviation, strike drones, missile forces, and artillery destroyed two Ukrainian Air Force MiG-29s at an airfield, struck storage sites for unmanned surface vessels and component warehouses, and hit fuel and energy infrastructure used by the Ukrainian armed forces," the ministry said.
Russian air defense systems shot down seven guided bombs, one HIMARS rocket, and 590 fixed-wing drones, the ministry added.