https://sputnikglobe.com/20260628/russia-liberates-pisantsy-in-dnepropetrovsk-region-and-novoselovka-in-zaporozhye-region-1124370511.html

Russia Liberates Pisantsy in Dnepropetrovsk Region and Novoselovka in Zaporozhye Region

Russia Liberates Pisantsy in Dnepropetrovsk Region and Novoselovka in Zaporozhye Region

Sputnik International

Units of the Russian Vostok battlegroup have taken control of the village of Pisantsy in the Dnepropetrovsk Region and and Novoselovka in the Zaporozhye Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

2026-06-28T09:56+0000

2026-06-28T09:56+0000

2026-06-28T09:57+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

russia

dnepropetrovsk

zaporozhye region

russian defense ministry

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"Units of the Vostok group of forces have advanced into the depth of the enemy's defenses and liberated the settlements of Pisantsy, Dnepropetrovsk Region, and Novoselovka, Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said in a statement.Ukraine lost over 490 soldiers in combat against Russia's Vostok battlegroup over the past 24 hours, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said.This is in addition to up to 300 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by the Tsentr battlegroup, over 210 by the Sever battlegroup, up to 210 by the Zapad battlegroup, over 210 by the Yug battlegroup, and up to 40 by the Dnepr battlegroup, the ministry said.Russian forces have destroyed two Ukrainian MiG-29 fighter jets and struck unmanned surface vessel storage sites, the Russian Defense Ministry stated.Russian air defense systems shot down seven guided bombs, one HIMARS rocket, and 590 fixed-wing drones, the ministry added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260627/russian-army-liberates-novoskelevatoye-in-dnepropetrovsk-region-1124367612.html

russia

dnepropetrovsk

zaporozhye region

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russia, dnepropetrovsk, zaporozhye region, russian defense ministry