https://sputnikglobe.com/20260628/trump-threatens-iran-after-new-us-strikes-1124369211.html
Trump Threatens Iran After New US Strikes
Trump Threatens Iran After New US Strikes
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump said US aircraft had struck Iranian missile and drone storage sites and coastal radar locations, claiming the attack was carried out because Iran had violated the ceasefire agreement.
2026-06-28T05:10+0000
2026-06-28T05:10+0000
2026-06-28T05:10+0000
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“There may come a point when we are no longer able to be reasonable, and will be forced to militarily complete the job that we very successfully started,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.He then threatened that, if this happens, “the Islamic Republic of Iran will no longer exist.”The statement came after another round of US strikes on Iran, which the US presented as retaliation for alleged attacks on commercial vessels near the Strait of Hormuz.Iran, however, has maintained that vessels must follow routes approved by the Persian Gulf Strait Authority, warning that unauthorized routes are unsafe and not covered by related guarantees.Trump’s threat marks another escalation after the US again bombed Iranian territory while claiming to enforce the ceasefire.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260628/us-conducts-additional-strikes-on-iran--centcom-1124368678.html
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Trump Threatens Iran After New US Strikes
US President Donald Trump said US aircraft had struck Iranian missile and drone storage sites and coastal radar locations, claiming the attack was carried out because Iran had violated the ceasefire agreement.
“There may come a point when we are no longer able to be reasonable, and will be forced to militarily complete the job that we very successfully started,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.
He then threatened that, if this happens, “the Islamic Republic of Iran will no longer exist.”
The statement came after another round of US strikes on Iran, which the US presented as retaliation for alleged attacks on commercial vessels near the Strait of Hormuz.
Iran, however, has maintained that vessels must follow routes approved by the Persian Gulf Strait Authority, warning that unauthorized routes are unsafe and not covered by related guarantees.
Trump’s threat marks another escalation after the US again bombed Iranian territory while claiming to enforce the ceasefire.