https://sputnikglobe.com/20260628/us-weaponizes-global-finance-to-punish-countries--iranian-economist-1124369596.html
US Weaponizes Global Finance To Punish Countries — Iranian Economist
US Weaponizes Global Finance To Punish Countries — Iranian Economist
Sputnik International
The post-World War II framework of financial and investment infrastructure functions as a powerful mechanism of control, Iranian economist Peyman Molavi tells Sputnik.
2026-06-28T07:56+0000
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“The US can remove any country from this system as punishment or keep it in as a reward,” he notes.Countries under US sanctions, like Iran, face restrictions on accessing capital and investment, making long-term growth difficult.
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US weaponizes global finance to punish countries — Iranian economist
Sputnik International
US weaponizes global finance to punish countries — Iranian economist
2026-06-28T07:56+0000
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US Weaponizes Global Finance To Punish Countries — Iranian Economist
The post-World War II framework of financial and investment infrastructure functions as a powerful mechanism of control, Iranian economist Peyman Molavi tells Sputnik.
“The US can remove any country from this system as punishment or keep it in as a reward,” he notes.
Countries under US sanctions, like Iran, face restrictions on accessing capital and investment, making long-term growth difficult.
“No country in the world has ever achieved sustained economic growth without attracting foreign capital,” he says.