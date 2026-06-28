https://sputnikglobe.com/20260628/us-weaponizes-global-finance-to-punish-countries--iranian-economist-1124369596.html

US Weaponizes Global Finance To Punish Countries — Iranian Economist

US Weaponizes Global Finance To Punish Countries — Iranian Economist

Sputnik International

The post-World War II framework of financial and investment infrastructure functions as a powerful mechanism of control, Iranian economist Peyman Molavi tells Sputnik.

2026-06-28T07:56+0000

2026-06-28T07:56+0000

2026-06-28T07:56+0000

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“The US can remove any country from this system as punishment or keep it in as a reward,” he notes.Countries under US sanctions, like Iran, face restrictions on accessing capital and investment, making long-term growth difficult.

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