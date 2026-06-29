https://sputnikglobe.com/20260629/after-iran-us-may-zero-in-again-on-cuba--expert-1124373306.html
After Iran, US May Zero In Again on Cuba – Expert
After Iran, US May Zero In Again on Cuba – Expert
Sputnik International
The United States may increase pressure on Cuba in July after the final of the FIFA World Cup, Latin American studies expert Raúl Romero from the National Autonomous University of Mexico told Sputnik.
2026-06-29T08:32+0000
2026-06-29T08:32+0000
2026-06-29T08:34+0000
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“I think that after the results are achieved in Iran, Cuba will once again become a target of the United States. The resolution of the situation around Iran will create new opportunities for more open intervention. Pressure will intensify in July,” the expert said.The timing, Romero explained, may align with the anniversary of the 2021 anti-government demonstrations in Cuba, as Washington looks to escalate pressure on the island.The expert believes the US may hold off on any foreign policy escalation until after the World Cup concludes on July 19.The United States has steadily tightened its political and economic grip on Cuba in recent months. A key move came in January, when President Donald Trump signed an order slapping tariffs on nations that send oil to Cuba and declaring a national emergency over alleged Cuban security risks. The fallout has been severe: fuel shortages have crippled the island's power grid, transport networks, food supply chains, hospitals, and schools.
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After Iran, US May Zero In Again on Cuba – Expert
08:32 GMT 29.06.2026 (Updated: 08:34 GMT 29.06.2026)
The US could intensify its pressure on Cuba as early as July, following the conclusion of the FIFA World Cup finals, according to Raúl Romero, a Latin American studies expert at Mexico's National Autonomous University, who spoke with Sputnik.
“I think that after the results are achieved in Iran, Cuba will once again become a target of the United States. The resolution of the situation around Iran will create new opportunities for more open intervention. Pressure will intensify in July,”
the expert said.
The timing, Romero explained, may align with the anniversary of the 2021 anti-government demonstrations in Cuba, as Washington looks to escalate pressure on the island.
“Soon it will be the anniversary of the July 11 protests, and this is a key moment to ignite a so-called internal uprising,” he noted.
The expert believes the US may hold off on any foreign policy escalation until after the World Cup concludes on July 19.
The United States has steadily tightened its political and economic grip on Cuba in recent months. A key move came in January, when President Donald Trump signed an order slapping tariffs on nations that send oil to Cuba and declaring a national emergency over alleged Cuban security risks. The fallout has been severe: fuel shortages have crippled the island's power grid, transport networks, food supply chains, hospitals, and schools.