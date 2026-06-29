Iran-Oman Joint Committee on Hormuz Strait Holds 1st Meeting in Muscat
© AP Photo / Morteza AkhoondiIn this Sunday, July 21, 2019 photo, a speedboat of Iran's Revolutionary Guard trains a weapon toward the British-flagged oil tanker Stena Impero, which was seized in the Strait of Hormuz on Friday by the Guard, in the Iranian port of Bandar Abbas. Global stock markets were subdued Monday while the price of oil climbed as tensions in the Persian Gulf escalated after Iran's seizure of a British oil tanker on Friday.
© AP Photo / Morteza Akhoondi
Subscribe
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - The first meeting of the Iran-Oman joint committee on the Strait of Hormuz took place in Muscat, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said on Monday.
Iranian parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said on June 23 that Iran and Oman were creating a joint committee for dialogue on the Strait of Hormuz.
"During my trip to Muscat, the first meeting of the joint committee on the Strait of Hormuz was held ... During discussions on current issues concerning the strait, we exchanged views on the future management of the strait within the framework of Article 5 of the Islamabad memorandum of understanding and the sovereign rights of coastal states," Gharibabadi wrote on X.
Iranian authorities said in mid-June that the development of a new legal order in the Strait of Hormuz was undergoing, noting that the process was being coordinated with Oman. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that the Strait of Hormuz had been open to free passage of ships for years, but that the situation in the strait would never be the same again following the US and Israeli attack on Iran.
Iranian authorities stressed that they planned to charge for services related to the safe movement of vessels through the waterway, noting that the charge is not a toll. After agreeing the memorandum with the US, Iran committed on June 18 not to charge ships any money for 60 days.