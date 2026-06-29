https://sputnikglobe.com/20260629/iran-oman-joint-committee-on-hormuz-strait-holds-1st-meeting-in-muscat-1124373692.html

Iran-Oman Joint Committee on Hormuz Strait Holds 1st Meeting in Muscat

Iran-Oman Joint Committee on Hormuz Strait Holds 1st Meeting in Muscat

Sputnik International

The first meeting of the Iran-Oman joint committee on the Strait of Hormuz took place in Muscat, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said on Monday.

2026-06-29T09:05+0000

2026-06-29T09:05+0000

2026-06-29T09:05+0000

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Iranian parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said on June 23 that Iran and Oman were creating a joint committee for dialogue on the Strait of Hormuz. Iranian authorities said in mid-June that the development of a new legal order in the Strait of Hormuz was undergoing, noting that the process was being coordinated with Oman. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that the Strait of Hormuz had been open to free passage of ships for years, but that the situation in the strait would never be the same again following the US and Israeli attack on Iran. Iranian authorities stressed that they planned to charge for services related to the safe movement of vessels through the waterway, noting that the charge is not a toll. After agreeing the memorandum with the US, Iran committed on June 18 not to charge ships any money for 60 days.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260628/us-and-iran-exchange-strikes-in-the-strait-of-hormuz-what-is-known-so-far-1124370165.html

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