https://sputnikglobe.com/20260629/us-holding-its-own-end-of-ceasefire-with-iran---white-house-1124374364.html

US Holding Its Own End of Ceasefire With Iran - White House

US Holding Its Own End of Ceasefire With Iran - White House

Sputnik International

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Monday that the United States is holding its commitments under the ceasefire with Iran.

2026-06-29T12:29+0000

2026-06-29T12:29+0000

2026-06-29T12:29+0000

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"We are holding up our end of the ceasefire," Leavitt told Fox News.US President Donald Trump said on Monday that Iran has requested a meeting with the United States, which will take place on June 30 in Doha.US special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner will be flying to Qatar for high-level talks with Iran this week, Karoline Leavitt said on."Iran has requested a meeting this week, so Special Envoy Witkoff and Jared Kushner will be flying to Doha for high-level meetings this week. As we continue to discuss the memorandum of understanding, on the sidelines of those high-level talks [there] will be the technical talks," Leavitt told Fox News.Iranian media reported strikes on Iran's Qeshm Island and near the city of Sirik early on Sunday. The US Central Command confirmed it struck multiple targets in Iran in response to an alleged Iranian attack on a commercial vessel. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said it retaliated by striking a US air base in Kuwait and the US Navy base in Bahrain.

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