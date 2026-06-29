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US Holding Its Own End of Ceasefire With Iran - White House
US Holding Its Own End of Ceasefire With Iran - White House
Sputnik International
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Monday that the United States is holding its commitments under the ceasefire with Iran.
2026-06-29T12:29+0000
2026-06-29T12:29+0000
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"We are holding up our end of the ceasefire," Leavitt told Fox News.US President Donald Trump said on Monday that Iran has requested a meeting with the United States, which will take place on June 30 in Doha.US special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner will be flying to Qatar for high-level talks with Iran this week, Karoline Leavitt said on."Iran has requested a meeting this week, so Special Envoy Witkoff and Jared Kushner will be flying to Doha for high-level meetings this week. As we continue to discuss the memorandum of understanding, on the sidelines of those high-level talks [there] will be the technical talks," Leavitt told Fox News.Iranian media reported strikes on Iran's Qeshm Island and near the city of Sirik early on Sunday. The US Central Command confirmed it struck multiple targets in Iran in response to an alleged Iranian attack on a commercial vessel. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said it retaliated by striking a US air base in Kuwait and the US Navy base in Bahrain.
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US Holding Its Own End of Ceasefire With Iran - White House

12:29 GMT 29.06.2026
© AP Photo / Jose Luis MaganaDemonstrators carry signs and wave the Iranian flag as they rally outside the White House, Sunday, June 22, 2025, in Washington, to protest the U.S. military strike on three sites in Iran early Sunday.
Demonstrators carry signs and wave the Iranian flag as they rally outside the White House, Sunday, June 22, 2025, in Washington, to protest the U.S. military strike on three sites in Iran early Sunday. - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.06.2026
© AP Photo / Jose Luis Magana
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WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Monday that the United States is holding its commitments under the ceasefire with Iran.
"We are holding up our end of the ceasefire," Leavitt told Fox News.
US President Donald Trump said on Monday that Iran has requested a meeting with the United States, which will take place on June 30 in Doha.
"IRAN HAS REQUESTED A MEETING. IT WILL TAKE PLACE TOMORROW IN DOHA!" Trump said on Truth Social.
US special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner will be flying to Qatar for high-level talks with Iran this week, Karoline Leavitt said on.
"Iran has requested a meeting this week, so Special Envoy Witkoff and Jared Kushner will be flying to Doha for high-level meetings this week. As we continue to discuss the memorandum of understanding, on the sidelines of those high-level talks [there] will be the technical talks," Leavitt told Fox News.
Iranian media reported strikes on Iran's Qeshm Island and near the city of Sirik early on Sunday. The US Central Command confirmed it struck multiple targets in Iran in response to an alleged Iranian attack on a commercial vessel. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said it retaliated by striking a US air base in Kuwait and the US Navy base in Bahrain.
In this Sunday, July 21, 2019 photo, a speedboat of Iran's Revolutionary Guard trains a weapon toward the British-flagged oil tanker Stena Impero, which was seized in the Strait of Hormuz on Friday by the Guard, in the Iranian port of Bandar Abbas. Global stock markets were subdued Monday while the price of oil climbed as tensions in the Persian Gulf escalated after Iran's seizure of a British oil tanker on Friday. - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.06.2026
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