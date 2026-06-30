https://sputnikglobe.com/20260630/bessent-says-iran-oil-sales-still-limited-despite-us-waiver-1124378832.html

Bessent Says Iran Oil Sales Still Limited Despite US Waiver

Bessent Says Iran Oil Sales Still Limited Despite US Waiver

Sputnik International

US Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent said on Tuesday that Iran has been unable to sell oil to buyers other than China after the issuance of a waiver because potential purchasers fear possible negative consequences.

2026-06-30T14:18+0000

2026-06-30T14:18+0000

2026-06-30T14:18+0000

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On Thursday, US Energy Secretary Chris Wright said that Iran can now sell its oil to other buyers other than China and receive payment in US dollars after the United States issued a sanctions waiver. The situation gives Tehran an incentive to engage in negotiations with Washington, the secretary said. On June 22, the Treasury issued a general license for the sale of Iranian crude oil and petrochemical products through August 21. The US attributed the waiver to progress made during negotiations with Iran in Switzerland.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260622/irans-oil-spigot-could-open-soon-but-hurdles-remain--1124342637.html

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