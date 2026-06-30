https://sputnikglobe.com/20260630/bessent-says-iran-oil-sales-still-limited-despite-us-waiver-1124378832.html
Bessent Says Iran Oil Sales Still Limited Despite US Waiver
Bessent Says Iran Oil Sales Still Limited Despite US Waiver
Sputnik International
US Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent said on Tuesday that Iran has been unable to sell oil to buyers other than China after the issuance of a waiver because potential purchasers fear possible negative consequences.
2026-06-30T14:18+0000
2026-06-30T14:18+0000
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On Thursday, US Energy Secretary Chris Wright said that Iran can now sell its oil to other buyers other than China and receive payment in US dollars after the United States issued a sanctions waiver. The situation gives Tehran an incentive to engage in negotiations with Washington, the secretary said. On June 22, the Treasury issued a general license for the sale of Iranian crude oil and petrochemical products through August 21. The US attributed the waiver to progress made during negotiations with Iran in Switzerland.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260622/irans-oil-spigot-could-open-soon-but-hurdles-remain--1124342637.html
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treasury, iran, china, tehran, oil exports, oil, oil supplies, strait of hormuz
treasury, iran, china, tehran, oil exports, oil, oil supplies, strait of hormuz
Bessent Says Iran Oil Sales Still Limited Despite US Waiver
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent said on Tuesday that Iran has been unable to sell oil to buyers other than China after the issuance of a waiver because potential purchasers fear possible negative consequences.
On Thursday, US Energy Secretary Chris Wright said that Iran can now sell its oil to other buyers other than China and receive payment in US dollars after the United States issued a sanctions waiver.
"No one other than China, who was already buying it when it was sanctioned, has bought it, so it's still trading at a discount to China, and the Iranians thus far have not been able to sell their oil because the buyers are a little weary of will it be re-sanctioned, will I get in trouble with the Treasury," Bessent told media.
The situation gives Tehran an incentive to engage in negotiations with Washington, the secretary said.
On June 22, the Treasury issued a general license for the sale of Iranian crude oil and petrochemical products through August 21. The US attributed the waiver to progress made during negotiations with Iran in Switzerland.