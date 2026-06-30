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Bessent Says Iran Oil Sales Still Limited Despite US Waiver
Bessent Says Iran Oil Sales Still Limited Despite US Waiver
Sputnik International
US Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent said on Tuesday that Iran has been unable to sell oil to buyers other than China after the issuance of a waiver because potential purchasers fear possible negative consequences.
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On Thursday, US Energy Secretary Chris Wright said that Iran can now sell its oil to other buyers other than China and receive payment in US dollars after the United States issued a sanctions waiver. The situation gives Tehran an incentive to engage in negotiations with Washington, the secretary said. On June 22, the Treasury issued a general license for the sale of Iranian crude oil and petrochemical products through August 21. The US attributed the waiver to progress made during negotiations with Iran in Switzerland.
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Bessent Says Iran Oil Sales Still Limited Despite US Waiver

14:18 GMT 30.06.2026
© Photo : Twitter / @IRANinURUGUAYIranian oil tanker Bushehr
Iranian oil tanker Bushehr - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.06.2026
© Photo : Twitter / @IRANinURUGUAY
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WASHINGTON (Sputnik) -​ US Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent said on Tuesday that Iran has been unable to sell oil to buyers other than China after the issuance of a waiver because potential purchasers fear possible negative consequences.
On Thursday, US Energy Secretary Chris Wright said that Iran can now sell its oil to other buyers other than China and receive payment in US dollars after the United States issued a sanctions waiver.

"No one other than China, who was already buying it when it was sanctioned, has bought it, so it's still trading at a discount to China, and the Iranians thus far have not been able to sell their oil because the buyers are a little weary of will it be re-sanctioned, will I get in trouble with the Treasury​," Bessent told media.

The situation gives Tehran an incentive to engage in negotiations with Washington, the secretary said.
On June 22, the Treasury issued a general license for the sale of Iranian crude oil and petrochemical products through August 21. The US attributed the waiver to progress made during negotiations with Iran in Switzerland.
Iranian oil tanker Fortune is anchored at the dock of the El Palito refinery near Puerto Cabello, Venezuela, Monday, May 25, 2020 - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.06.2026
Analysis
Iran’s Oil Spigot Could Open Soon But Hurdles Remain
22 June, 14:02 GMT
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